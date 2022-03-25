Simulating test DDoS attacks
After onboarding to Cloudflare, you may want to simulate DDoS attacks against your Internet properties to test the protection, reporting , and alerting mechanisms. Follow the guidelines in this section to simulate a DDoS attack.
You can only launch DDoS attacks against your own Internet properties — your zone, Spectrum application, or IP range (depending on your Cloudflare services) — and provided that:
- The Internet properties are not shared with other organizations or individuals.
- The Internet properties have been onboarded to Cloudflare in an account under your name or ownership.
Before you start
You do not have to obtain permission from Cloudflare to launch a DDoS attack simulation against your own Internet properties. However, before launching the simulated attack, you must open a Support ticket and provide the information below. All fields are mandatory unless marked as optional.
For WAF/CDN customers
- Attack origin region
- Attack duration
- Attack window
- Attack method (optional)
- Bandwidth size or range
- Target IPs/range/zones
- Contact in case of emergency
For Magic Transit and Spectrum customers
- Attack origin region
- Attack duration
- Attack window
- Attack method (optional)
- Bandwidth size or range
- Target IPs/range/zones
- Target Ports
- Protocol
- Max packet/bit rate
- Contact in case of emergency