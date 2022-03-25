Simulating test DDoS attacks

After onboarding to Cloudflare, you may want to simulate DDoS attacks against your Internet properties to test the protection, reporting , and alerting mechanisms. Follow the guidelines in this section to simulate a DDoS attack.

You can only launch DDoS attacks against your own Internet properties — your zone, Spectrum application, or IP range (depending on your Cloudflare services) — and provided that:

The Internet properties are not shared with other organizations or individuals.

The Internet properties have been onboarded to Cloudflare in an account under your name or ownership.

​​ Before you start

You do not have to obtain permission from Cloudflare to launch a DDoS attack simulation against your own Internet properties. However, before launching the simulated attack, you must open a Support ticket External link icon Open external link and provide the information below. All fields are mandatory unless marked as optional.

​​ For WAF/CDN customers

Attack origin region

Attack duration

Attack window

Attack method (optional)

Bandwidth size or range

Target IPs/range/zones

Contact in case of emergency

​​ For Magic Transit and Spectrum customers