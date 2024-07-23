Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Web Analytics
Cloudflare Web Analytics
Notifications for Web Analytics

Web Analytics uses Cloudflare’s Notification service. When enabled, Web Analytics sends you a weekly report with aggregate visits, page views and median page load time for all your sites, so you can monitor their performance.
Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.

Weekly summary

Who is it for?

Customers using Web Analytics to monitor their website’s performance.

Other options / filters

None.

Included with

All Cloudflare plans.

What should you do if you receive one?

No action is needed. This notification is a weekly summary with reports from your Web Analytics account. Refer to Notifications in the Cloudflare dashboard to refine your notifications settings.