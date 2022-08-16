Disk encryption

The Disk Encryption device posture attribute ensures that disks are encrypted on a device.

​​ Enable the disk encryption check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Disk Encryption. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Turn on Enable Disk Encryption. Select Save.

Next, verify that the disk encryption check is returning the expected results.

​​ How WARP checks for encryption

Operating systems determine disk encryption in various ways. The following information will allow you to understand how the client determines disk encryption status on various systems.

​​ On macOS

Open a terminal window. Run the /usr/sbin/system_profiler SPStorageDataType command to return a list of drivers on the system and note the value of Mount Point. % /usr/sbin/system_profiler SPStorageDataType Storage: Data: Free: 428.52 GB (428,519,702,528 bytes) Capacity: 494.38 GB (494,384,795,648 bytes) Mount Point: /System/Volumes/Data Run the diskutil info command for a specific Mount Point and look for the value returned for FileVault. It must show Yes for the disk to be considered encrypted. % diskutil info /System/Volumes/Data | grep FileVault FileVault: Yes

All disks on the system must be encrypted for the posture check to pass.

​​ On Windows

Open a Powershell window. Run the Get-BitLockerVolume command to list all volumes detected on the system. Protection Status must be set to On.

All disks on the system must be encrypted for the posture check to pass.