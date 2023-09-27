Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
GitHub icon
Visit Workers AI on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers AI
  3. Platform
  4. Limits

Limits

During the open beta, the following limits are place:

Inference requests per minute (per model)

Note that these limits are estimates, subject to change, and will vary by location while in Open Beta.

Other Limits

  • @cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8 (max tokens) - 768 input / 256 output
  • @cf/meta/m2m100-1.2b (max tokens) - 256 output