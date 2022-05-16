Get started
Use this tutorial to start using Cloudflare’s Web3 Gateways to the IPFS and Ethereum networks.
Before you begin
Before you start, make sure the you have set up an account and added your website to Cloudflare.
Step 1 - Subscribe to a gateway
To get access to Web3 gateways for your account, you need to first subscribe to a gateway .
Step 2 - Create a gateway
After purchasing a gateway subscription, create a gateway. To create a gateway using the dashboard: For a full list of gateway properties, refer to Create Web3 Hostname. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart
. The response contains the complete definition of the new gateway.
Create via dashboard
Create via API
Request
Response
To create a gateway using the dashboard:
For a full list of gateway properties, refer to Create Web3 Hostname. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart .
The response contains the complete definition of the new gateway.
When you create a gateway, Cloudflare automatically:
- Creates and adds records to your Cloudflare DNS so your gateway can receive and route traffic appropriately.
- Proxies traffic to that hostname.
- Issues an SSL/TLS certificate to cover the specified hostname.
Step 3 - Customize Cloudflare settings
Once your gateway becomes active , you can customize the Cloudflare settings associated with your hostname.
Since your traffic is automatically proxied through Cloudflare, you customize your website settings to take advantage of various security, performance, and reliability benefits.
Step 4 - Use the gateway
Once you have created a gateway and updated your Cloudflare settings, you can start using your IPFS or Ethereum gateway.