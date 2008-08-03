Cisco - Cisco as MX Record

In this tutorial, you will learn how to configure Email Security with Cisco as MX record.

1. Add a Sender Group for Email Security Email Protection IPs

To add a new Sender Group:

Go to Mail Policies > HAT Overview. Select the Add Sender Group button. Configure the new Sender Group as follows: Name : Email Security .

: . Order : Order above the existing WHITELIST sender group.

: Order above the existing sender group. Comment : Email Security Email Protection egress IP Addresses .

: . Policy : TRUSTED (by default, spam detection is disabled for this mail flow policy).

: (by default, spam detection is disabled for this mail flow policy). SBRS : Leave blank.

: Leave blank. DNS Lists : Leave blank.

: Leave blank. Connecting Host DNS Verification: Leave all options unchecked. Select Submit and Add Senders, and add the IP addresses mentioned in Egress IPs. If you need to process emails in the EU or India regions for compliance purposes, add those IP addresses as well.

2. Add SMTP route for the Email Security Email Protection Hosts

To add a new SMTP Route:

Go to Network > SMTP Routes. Select Add Route. Configure the new SMTP Route as follows: Receiving Domain : a1s.mailstream

: In Destination Hosts, select Add Row, and add the Email Security MX hosts. Refer to the Geographic locations table for more information on which MX hosts to use.

3. Create Incoming Content Filters

To manage the mail flow between Email Security and Cisco ESA, you need two filters:

One to direct all incoming messages to Email Security.

One to recognize messages coming back from Email Security to route for normal delivery.

Incoming Content Filter - To Email Security

To create a new Content Filter:

Go to Mail Policies > Incoming Content Filters. Select Add Filter to create a new filter. Configure the new Incoming Content Filter as follows: Name : ESA_to_A1S

: Description : Redirect messages to Email Security for anti-phishing inspection

: Order : This will depend on your other filters.

: This will depend on your other filters. Condition : No conditions.

: No conditions. Actions : For Action select Send to Alternate Destination Host . For Mail Host input a1s.mailstream (the SMTP route configured in step 2).

:

Incoming Content Filter - From Email Security

To create a new Content Filter:

Go to Mail Policies > Incoming Content Filters. Select the Add Filter button to create a new filter. Configure the new Incoming Content Filter as follows: Name : A1S_to_ESA

: Description : Email Security inspected messages for final delivery

: Order : This filter must come before the previously created filter.

: This filter must come before the previously created filter. Conditions: Add conditions of type Remote IP/Hostname with all the IP addresses mentioned in Egress IPs. For example: Order Condition Rule 1 Remote IP/Hostname Remote IP/Hostname 2 Remote IP/Hostname 52.89.255.11 3 Remote IP/Hostname 52.0.67.109 4 Remote IP/Hostname 54.173.50.115 5 Remote IP/Hostname 104.30.32.0/19 6 Remote IP/Hostname 158.51.64.0/26 7 Remote IP/Hostname 158.51.65.0/26 Ensure that the Apply rule: dropdown is set to If one or more conditions match .

. Actions: Select Add Action, and add the following: Order Action Rule --1 Skip Remaining Content Filters (Final Action) skip-filters()

4. Add the Incoming Content Filter to the Inbound Policy table

Assign the Incoming Content Filters created in step 3 to your primary mail policy in the Incoming Mail Policy table. Then, commit your changes to activate the email redirection.

5. Geographic locations

When configuring the Email Security (formerly Area 1) MX records, it is important to configure hosts with the correct MX priority. This will allow mail flows to the preferred hosts and fail over as needed.

Choose from the following Email Security MX hosts, and order them by priority. For example, if you are located outside the US and want to prioritize email processing in the EU, add mailstream-eu1.mxrecord.io as your first host, and then the US servers.

Host Location Note mailstream-central.mxrecord.mx mailstream-east.mxrecord.io mailstream-west.mxrecord.io US Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens in the US. mailstream-eu1.mxrecord.io EU Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens in Germany, with backup to US data centers. mailstream-bom.mxrecord.mx India Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens within India. mailstream-india-primary.mxrecord.mx India Same as mailstream-bom.mxrecord.mx , with backup to US data centers. mailstream-asia.mxrecord.mx India Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens in India, with Australia data centers as backup. mailstream-syd.area1.cloudflare.net Australia / New Zealand Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens within Australia. mailstream-australia-primary.area1.cloudflare.net Australia / New Zealand Best option to ensure all email traffic processing happens in Australia, with India and US data centers as backup.

Next steps

Now that you have completed the prerequisite steps, you can set up MX/Inline on the Cloudflare dashboard.