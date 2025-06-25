In this tutorial, you will learn how to deliver SUSPICIOUS and BULK messages to the user's junk folder, and SPAM and SPOOF messages to the user managed quarantine.

Create quarantine policies

To create quarantine policies:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console ↗. Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Rules, select Quarantine policies. Select Add custom policy. Set the Policy name to UserNotifyUserRelease . Select Next. In Recipient message access, select Set specific access (Advanced), and then: In Select release action preference , choose Allow recipients to release a message from quarantine.

, choose Allow recipients to release a message from quarantine. In Select additional actions recipients can take on quarantined messages, select the Delete and Preview checkboxes. Select Next. In Quarantine notification, select Enable. Select Next. Review your settings and select Submit. Select Done. Select Add custom policy. Set the Policy name to UserNotifyAdminRelease . Select Next. In Recipient message access, select Set specific access (Advanced), and then: In Select release action preference , from the drop-down menu, choose Allow recipients to request a message to be released from quarantine.

, from the drop-down menu, choose Allow recipients to request a message to be released from quarantine. In Select additional actions recipients can take on quarantined messages, select the Delete and Preview checkboxes. Select Next. In Quarantine notification, select Enable. Select Next. Review your settings and select Submit. Select Done.

Configure quarantine notifications

To configure quarantine notifications:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console ↗. Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Rules, select Quarantine policies. Select Global settings. Scroll to the bottom and set the desired frequency in Send end-user spam notifications every (days). This value can only be incremented in days. Select Save.

Configure anti-spam policies

To configure anti-spam policies:

Open the Microsoft 365 Defender console ↗. Go to Email & collaboration > Policies & rules. Select Threat policies. Under Policies, select Anti-spam. Select the Anti-spam inbound policy (Default) text (not the checkbox). In Actions, scroll down and select Edit actions. Set the following conditions and actions (you might need to scroll up or down to find them):

Spam : Move messages to Junk Email folder.

: Move messages to Junk Email folder. High confidence spam : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : _UserNotifyUserRelease_.

: Quarantine message. Phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : _UserNotifyAdminRelease_.

: Quarantine message. High confidence phishing : Quarantine message. Select quarantine policy : _UserNotifyAdminRelease_.

: Quarantine message. Retain spam in quarantine for this many days : Default is 15 days. Email Security recommends 15-30 days. Select the spam actions in the above step.

: Default is 15 days. Email Security recommends 15-30 days.

Select Save.

Create transport rules

To create the transport rules that will send emails with certain disposition to Email Security: