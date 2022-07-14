Manage parent permissions
When you set up Area 1 through a partner, that partner’s account is the parent account to your child account.
Each child account can set the level of access allowed to their account from the parent. You may want to update this setting if you are receiving troubleshooting support from your parent account.
To update parent permissions:
Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
Go to Settings (the gear icon).
Go to Delegated Accounts.
Select a permission level:
- No external account access: Shuts off all access from the parent account (including Area 1).
- Allow external account view-only access (default): Allows a parent user to view the customer’s portal, including settings.
- Allow external account admin access: Allows a parent user to administer the customer account on their behalf. By selecting this option the customer is acknowledging consent for outside administration of their account.
Click Save.