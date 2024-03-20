Generic OIDC application Beta

This page provides generic instructions for setting up a SaaS application in Cloudflare Access using the OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication protocol.

​​ 1. Get SaaS application URL

In your SaaS application account, obtain the Redirect URL (also known as the callback URL). This is the SaaS endpoint where users are redirected to after they authenticate with Cloudflare Access.

Some SaaS applications provide the Redirect URL after you configure the SSO provider.

​​ 2. Add your application to Access

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application. Select SaaS. Select your Application from the drop-down menu. If your application is not listed, enter a custom name in the Application field and select the textbox that appears below. Select OIDC. Select Add application. In Scopes, select the attributes that you want Access to send in the ID token. Scope Description openid Include a unique identifier for the user (required). email Include the user’s email address. profile Include all custom OIDC claims from the IdP. groups Include the user’s IdP group membership. In Redirect URLs, enter the callback URL obtained from the SaaS application. (Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) External link icon Open external link if the protocol is supported by your IdP. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts. Copy the following values to input into your SaaS application. Different SaaS applications may require different sets of input values. Field Description Client secret Credential used to authorize Access as an SSO provider Client ID Unique identifier for this Access application Configuration endpoint If supported by your SaaS application, you can configure OIDC using this endpoint instead of manually entering the URLs listed below. https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<client-id>/.well-known/openid-configuration Issuer Base URL for this OIDC integration https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<client-id> Token endpoint Returns the user’s ID token https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<client-id>/token Authorization endpoint URL where users authenticate with Access https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<client-id>/authorization Key endpoint Returns the current public keys used to verify the Access JWT https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<client-id>/jwks User info endpoint Returns all user claims in JSON format https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<client-id>/userinfo (Optional) Configure App Launcher settings for the application. Under Block pages, choose what end users will see when they are denied access to the application: Cloudflare default : Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is That account does not have access , or you can enter a custom message.

: Redirect to the specified website. Custom page template: Display a custom block page hosted in Zero Trust. Next, configure how users will authenticate: Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application. (Optional) Turn on Instant Auth if you selected only one IdP and want users to skip the identity provider selection step. (Optional) Under WARP authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their WARP session identity . Select Save configuration.

​​ 3. Add an Access policy

To control who can access the SaaS application, create an Access policy. Select Done.

​​ 4. Configure SSO in your SaaS application

Next, configure your SaaS application to require users to log in through Cloudflare Access. Refer to your SaaS application documentation for instructions on how to configure a third-party OIDC SSO provider.

​​ 5. Test the integration

Open an incognito browser window and go to the SaaS application’s login URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.