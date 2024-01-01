<Glossary />

 Skip to content
API call

Also known as an API request. An API call is a message sent to a server asking an API to provide a service or information.

 API Shield
API endpoint

The API endpoint is the location where API calls or requests are fulfilled. API Shield defines endpoints as a host, method, and path tuple.

 API Shield
API schema

The API schema defines which API requests are valid based on several request properties like target endpoint, path or query variable format, and HTTP method.

 API Shield
session identifier

A session identifier is a unique number that a website assigns to identify a specific user for the duration of their visit.

 API Shield
source endpoint

The source endpoint is the endpoint managed by API Shield in Endpoint Management by its routing feature.

 API Shield
target endpoint

The target endpoint is the ultimate destination that a request is sent to by API Shield's routing feature.

 API Shield
bot

A software application programmed to do tasks that can be used for good (chatbots, search engine crawlers) or for evil (inventory hoarding, credential stuffing).

 Bots
bot score

A score from 1 to 99 that indicates how likely that request came from a bot, in which 1 to 29 is likely automated and 30 to 99 is likely human.

 Bots
bot tags

Additional information about a bot request, such as why Cloudflare has given it a bot score and whether the request came from a verified bot or a category of verified bots.

 Bots
Challenge Solve Rate (CSR)

The percentage of issued challenges that were solved.

 Bots
detection ID

Static rules that are used to detect predictable bot behavior with no overlap with human traffic.

 Bots
JA3 fingerprint

JA3 and JA4 fingerprints profile specific SSL/TLS clients across different destination IPs, Ports, and X509 certificates.

 Bots
verified bot

Bots that are transparent about who they are and what they do.

 Bots
address map

a data structure enabling customers with BYOIP prefixes or account-level static IPs to specify which IP addresses should be mapped to DNS records when they are proxied through Cloudflare.

 BYOIP
autonomous system numbers (ASNs)

a large network or group of networks that has a unified routing policy. Every computer or device that connects to the Internet is connected to an autonomous system.

 BYOIP
Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)

the routing protocol for the Internet, which is responsible for picking the most efficient routes to deliver Internet traffic.

 BYOIP
Internet Routing Registry (IRR)

a globally distributed database of routing information which contains announced routes and routing policies in a common format. Network operators use this information to configure backbone routers.

 BYOIP
Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI)

a cryptographic method of signing records that associate a route with an originating autonomous system number.

 BYOIP
Unicast Reverse Path Forwarding (uRPF)

a security feature that can prevent spoofing attacks.

 BYOIP
cached bandwidth (cached egress bandwidth)

the amount of bandwidth served from Cloudflare without hitting the origin server. Cached bandwidth is the sum of all EdgeResponseBytes where CacheCacheStatus equals hit, stale, updating, ignored, or revalidated.

 Cache
cached requests

the number of requests served from Cloudflare without having to hit the origin server. Cached requests are the sum of all requests where CacheCacheStatus equals hit, stale, updating, ignored. This does not include revalidated since the request had to be sent to the origin server.

 Cache
