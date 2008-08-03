Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers can use Cloudflare's bot solutions to protect their static resources from bots.

Warning If you enable static resource protection, you may block good bots — like mail clients — that routinely fetch static resources. Make sure you understand your existing infrastructure before enabling this feature.

Super Bot Fight Mode

To enable this feature as a Pro or Business customer or an Enterprise customer without Bot Management:

Go to Security > Bots. Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode. For Static resource protection, select On.

Warning The Static Resource Protection setting will only activate if at least one of the bot categories (definite, likely, or verified) is not set to Allow . If all categories are set to Allow , this setting will not have any impact since it works alongside these bot settings as part of the managed rules.

Bot Management for Enterprise

Static resources are protected by default when you create custom rules using cf.bot_management.score .

To exclude static resources, you would need to include not (cf.bot_management.static_resource) as part of your custom rule.

Which files are protected?

Static resources are files with the following extensions: