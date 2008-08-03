Static resource protection
Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers can use Cloudflare's bot solutions to protect their static resources from bots.
To enable this feature as a Pro or Business customer or an Enterprise customer without Bot Management:
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
- For Static resource protection, select On.
Static resources are protected by default when you create custom rules using
cf.bot_management.score.
To exclude static resources, you would need to include
not (cf.bot_management.static_resource) as part of your custom rule.
Static resources are files with the following extensions:
ico|jpg|png|jpeg|gif|css|js|tif|tiff|bmp|pict|webp|svg|svgz|class|jar|txt|csv|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|pdf|ps|pls|ppt|pptx|ttf|otf|woff|woff2|eot|eps|ejs|swf|torrent|midi|mid|m3u8|m4a|mp3|ogg|ts
