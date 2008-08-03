 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Static resource protection

Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers can use Cloudflare's bot solutions to protect their static resources from bots.

Super Bot Fight Mode

To enable this feature as a Pro or Business customer or an Enterprise customer without Bot Management:

  1. Go to Security > Bots.
  2. Select Configure Super Bot Fight Mode.
  3. For Static resource protection, select On.

Bot Management for Enterprise

Static resources are protected by default when you create custom rules using cf.bot_management.score.


To exclude static resources, you would need to include not (cf.bot_management.static_resource) as part of your custom rule.

Which files are protected?

Static resources are files with the following extensions:

ico|jpg|png|jpeg|gif|css|js|tif|tiff|bmp|pict|webp|svg|svgz|class|jar|txt|csv|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|pdf|ps|pls|ppt|pptx|ttf|otf|woff|woff2|eot|eps|ejs|swf|torrent|midi|mid|m3u8|m4a|mp3|ogg|ts