Get started with Network Analytics
View the Network Analytics dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select an account that has access to Magic Transit or Spectrum.
- On the account’s Home page, navigate to Analytics > Network Analytics.
Get Network Analytics data via API
Use the GraphQL Analytics API to query data using the available Network Analytics v2 nodes .
Send Network Analytics logs to a third-party service
Create a Logpush job that sends Network analytics logs to your storage service, SIEM, or log management provider.