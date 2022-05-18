Get started with Network Analytics

Requirements Network Analytics v2 requires the following: A Cloudflare Enterprise plan.

Cloudflare Magic Transit or Spectrum.

​​ View the Network Analytics dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select an account that has access to Magic Transit or Spectrum. On the account’s Home page, navigate to Analytics > Network Analytics.

​​ Get Network Analytics data via API

Use the GraphQL Analytics API to query data using the available Network Analytics v2 nodes .

​​ Send Network Analytics logs to a third-party service

Create a Logpush job that sends Network analytics logs to your storage service, SIEM, or log management provider.