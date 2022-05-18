Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Get started with Network Analytics

View the Network Analytics dashboard

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select an account that has access to Magic Transit or Spectrum.
  2. On the account’s Home page, navigate to Analytics > Network Analytics.

Get Network Analytics data via API

Use the GraphQL Analytics API to query data using the available Network Analytics v2 nodes .

Send Network Analytics logs to a third-party service

Create a Logpush job that sends Network analytics logs to your storage service, SIEM, or log management provider.