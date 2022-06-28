Wildcard DNS records
Normal DNS records map a domain name to one or multiple IP addresses or another resources associated with that domain name (a one-to-many mapping).
Wildcard DNS records allow you to have a many-to-one mapping, for example if you had hundreds or thousands of subdomains you wanted to point to the same resource. Wildcard records are used as the response for all subdomains that are not specifically covered by another DNS record.
Within Cloudflare, wildcard DNS records can be either proxied or DNS-only.
Create a Wildcard record
To create a wildcard DNS record, create a DNS record with an
* in the Name field.
|Type
|Name
|IPv4 address
|Proxy status
A
*
192.0.2.1
|Proxied
Limitations
Customers on all plans can create and proxy wildcard DNS records.
When using wildcard records, there are several limitations detailed in RFC4592:
- Wildcard records do not cover the zone apex (could answer for
www.example.com, but not
example.com).
- Wildcard records are only supported on the first level (
*.example.comwould work as a wildcard, but
subdomain.*.example.comwould interpret the
*as a literal character).
- Wildcard records do apply to multiple levels, but they cannot be defined on multiple levels (
*.*.example.comwould have the second
*interpreted as a literal character).
- Wildcard records only cover their specified record type (a wildcard
Arecord would not cover queries for
AAAArecords).
For more details on wildcard records, refer to the introductory blog post.