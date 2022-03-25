Add rule to ruleset

Adds a single rule to an existing ruleset. Use this endpoint to add a rule without having to include all the existing ruleset rules in the request.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

Operation Method + Endpoint Add an individual rule External link icon Open external link (account) POST /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules Add an individual rule (zone) POST /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules

Invoking this method creates a new version of the ruleset.

Include the rule definition in the request body. The rule will be added to the end of the existing list of rules in the ruleset.

The following example adds a rule to ruleset <RULESET_ID> of zone <ZONE_ID> . The ruleset ID was previously obtained using the List rulesets operation, and corresponds to the entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_custom phase. Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "action": "js_challenge", "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0", "description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation" }'