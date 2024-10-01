Configure Snippets using Terraform

You can create Snippets using the Terraform Cloudflare provider ↗.

To get started with Terraform for Cloudflare configuration, refer to Terraform: Get started.

Example configuration

The following example Terraform configuration creates a snippet and an associated snippet rule that defines when the snippet code will run. The snippet code is loaded from the file1.js file in your machine.

resource "cloudflare_snippet" "my_snippet" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "my_test_snippet_1" main_module = "file1.js" files { name = "file1.js" content = file ( "file1.js" ) } } resource "cloudflare_snippet_rules" "cookie_snippet_rule" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" rules { enabled = true expression = "http.cookie eq \" a=b \" " description = "Trigger snippet on specific cookie" snippet_name = "my_test_snippet_1" } depends_on = [ "cloudflare_snippet.my_snippet" ] }

The name of a snippet can only contain the characters a-z , 0-9 , and _ (underscore). The name must be unique in the context of the zone.

All snippet_name values in the cloudflare_snippet_rules resource must match the names of existing snippets.

More resources

Refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation ↗ for more information on the cloudflare_snippet and cloudflare_snippet_rules resources.