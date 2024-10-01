 Skip to content
Configure Snippets using Terraform

You can create Snippets using the Terraform Cloudflare provider.

To get started with Terraform for Cloudflare configuration, refer to Terraform: Get started.

Example configuration

The following example Terraform configuration creates a snippet and an associated snippet rule that defines when the snippet code will run. The snippet code is loaded from the file1.js file in your machine.

resource "cloudflare_snippet" "my_snippet" {
  zone_id  = "<ZONE_ID>"
  name = "my_test_snippet_1"
  main_module = "file1.js"
  files {
    name = "file1.js"
    content = file("file1.js")
  }
}


resource "cloudflare_snippet_rules" "cookie_snippet_rule" {
  zone_id  = "<ZONE_ID>"
  rules {
    enabled = true
    expression = "http.cookie eq \"a=b\""
    description = "Trigger snippet on specific cookie"
    snippet_name = "my_test_snippet_1"
  }
  depends_on = ["cloudflare_snippet.my_snippet"]
}

The name of a snippet can only contain the characters a-z, 0-9, and _ (underscore). The name must be unique in the context of the zone.

All snippet_name values in the cloudflare_snippet_rules resource must match the names of existing snippets.

More resources

Refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation for more information on the cloudflare_snippet and cloudflare_snippet_rules resources.

