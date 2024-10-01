Configure Snippets using Terraform
You can create Snippets using the Terraform Cloudflare provider ↗.
To get started with Terraform for Cloudflare configuration, refer to Terraform: Get started.
The following example Terraform configuration creates a snippet and an associated snippet rule that defines when the snippet code will run. The snippet code is loaded from the
file1.js file in your machine.
The name of a snippet can only contain the characters
a-z,
0-9, and
_ (underscore). The name must be unique in the context of the zone.
All
snippet_name values in the
cloudflare_snippet_rules resource must match the names of existing snippets.
Refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation ↗ for more information on the
cloudflare_snippet and
cloudflare_snippet_rules resources.