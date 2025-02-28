Rules
DEX rules allow you to create and manage testing policies for targeted user groups within your fleet. After creating a rule, you can use it to define the scope of a test to specific groups such as departments (like finance or sales), devices, and/or users. You can apply and reuse rules on your desired tests.
DEX rules are ideal for admins who want to define the scope of a test to a specific group within their fleet to allow for more precise problem detection and resolution.
To create a rule:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Rules.
- Select Add a rule.
- Give your rule a name and build your desired expressions.
- Select Create rule to finalize your rule.
Selectors are required categories in a DEX rule expression that define a group within a fleet. The selector(s) you have defined in a rule will determine which group a test will impact.
Review the available selectors and their scope in the following list.
|Selector
|Description
|User email
|For specifying user emails.
|User group emails
|For specifying group emails.
|User group IDs
|For specifying group IDs.
|User group names
|For specifying a group name.
|Operating systems
|For specifying operating systems.
|Operating system version
|For specifying an operating system version (use Operator
in) or versions (use Operator
is).
|Managed network
|For specifying users accessing the network from the office (managed network) compared to those accessing remotely.
|SAML attributes
|For specifying a value from the SAML Attribute Assertion.
|Colos
|For specifying a Cloudflare data center location users are connected to.
After you have created a rule, you can add it to a test. If you do not add a rule to a test, the test will run on your entire device fleet.
To add a rule to a test:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Tests.
- Choose an existing test and select Edit, or select Add a test to make a new test.
- Under Select DEX rules, select the rule you would like to apply.
- Select Save test for an existing rule or Add rule for the new test.
To view which tests a rule is being applied to:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Rules.
- Select a rule > Edit.
- Select the DEX tests tab and review the list of tests that include your selected rule.
You can create a new test from the DEX test dashboard as described above or directly from the DEX rules dashboard.
To create a new test using a rule from DEX rules:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to DEX > Rules.
- Select a rule > Edit.
- Select the DEX tests tab.
- You will be able to review all the tests that currently include this rule. To create a new test, select Create a test using this rule.
- Enter all required information, making sure that the box next to your rule name is checked.
- Select Add test.
