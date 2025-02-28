DEX rules allow you to create and manage testing policies for targeted user groups within your fleet. After creating a rule, you can use it to define the scope of a test to specific groups such as departments (like finance or sales), devices, and/or users. You can apply and reuse rules on your desired tests.

DEX rules are ideal for admins who want to define the scope of a test to a specific group within their fleet to allow for more precise problem detection and resolution.

Create a rule

To create a rule:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Rules. Select Add a rule. Give your rule a name and build your desired expressions. Select Create rule to finalize your rule.

Selectors

Selectors are required categories in a DEX rule expression that define a group within a fleet. The selector(s) you have defined in a rule will determine which group a test will impact.

Review the available selectors and their scope in the following list.

Selector Description User email For specifying user emails. User group emails For specifying group emails. User group IDs For specifying group IDs. User group names For specifying a group name. Operating systems For specifying operating systems. Operating system version For specifying an operating system version (use Operator in ) or versions (use Operator is ). Managed network For specifying users accessing the network from the office (managed network) compared to those accessing remotely. SAML attributes For specifying a value from the SAML Attribute Assertion. Colos For specifying a Cloudflare data center location users are connected to.

Add a rule to a test

After you have created a rule, you can add it to a test. If you do not add a rule to a test, the test will run on your entire device fleet.

To add a rule to a test:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Tests. Choose an existing test and select Edit, or select Add a test to make a new test. Under Select DEX rules, select the rule you would like to apply. Select Save test for an existing rule or Add rule for the new test.

Note When applying or removing rules from an existing test, your change can take up to 24 hours to propagate.

To view which tests a rule is being applied to:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Rules. Select a rule > Edit. Select the DEX tests tab and review the list of tests that include your selected rule.

Create a test using a rule

You can create a new test from the DEX test dashboard as described above or directly from the DEX rules dashboard.

To create a new test using a rule from DEX rules:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to DEX > Rules. Select a rule > Edit. Select the DEX tests tab. You will be able to review all the tests that currently include this rule. To create a new test, select Create a test using this rule. Enter all required information, making sure that the box next to your rule name is checked. Select Add test.

