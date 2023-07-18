Environment variables

In the Workers platform, environment variables, secrets, and KV namespaces are known as bindings.

​​ Environment variables with Workers using ES modules format

When deploying a Worker using ES modules format, any bindings will not be available as global runtime variables. Instead, they are passed to the handler as a parameter – refer to the FetchEvent documentation for further comparisons and examples.

​​ Environment variables via wrangler

​​ Add environment variables via Wrangler

Environment variables are defined via the [vars] configuration in your wrangler.toml file. Environment variables are always plaintext or JSON values, represented using the inline table toml syntax External link icon Open external link .

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker-dev" [ vars ] API_TOKEN = "example_dev_token" STRIPE_TOKEN = "pk_xyz1234_test" SERVICE_X_DATA = { URL = "service-x-api.dev.example" , API_KEY = "my-service-x-dev-api-key" , MY_ID = 123 } [ env.production ] name = "my-worker-production" [ env.production.vars ] API_TOKEN = "example_production_token" STRIPE_TOKEN = "pk_xyz1234" SERVICE_X_DATA = { URL = "service-x-api.prod.example" , API_KEY = "my-service-x-prod-api-key" , MY_ID = 123 }

These environment variables can then be accessed within your Worker script as global variables. They will be either plaintext strings or json objects.



console . log ( API_TOKEN ) ; console . log ( STRIPE_TOKEN ) ; console . log ( JSON . stringify ( SERVICE_X_DATA ) ) :

If using Workers written in ES modules format, your environment variables are available on the env parameter passed to your Worker’s fetch event handler. Refer to the following example:



export interface Env { API_TOKEN : string ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { console . log ( env . API_TOKEN ) } }

​​ Add secrets to your project

​​ Secrets in development

When developing your Worker or Pages Functions, create a .dev.vars file in the root of your project to define variables that will be used when running wrangler dev or wrangler pages dev , as opposed to using another environment and [vars] in wrangler.toml . This works both in the local and remote development modes.

The .dev.vars file should be formatted like a dotenv file, such as KEY=VALUE .

.dev.vars SECRET_KEY = value

​​ Secrets on deployed Workers

Secrets are defined by running wrangler secret put <KEY> in your terminal, where <KEY> is the name of your binding. You may assign environment-specific secrets by rerunning the command wrangler secret put <KEY> -e or wrangler secret put <KEY> --env . Keep a detailed list of the secrets used in your code in your wrangler.toml file, like the example under [vars] :

Use secrets for sensitive information Do not use plaintext environment variables to store sensitive information. Use wrangler secret put instead.

​​ Add KV namespaces via Wrangler

KV namespaces are defined via the kv_namespaces configuration in your wrangler.toml and are always provided as KV runtime instances.

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker-dev" [ [ kv_namespaces ] ] binding = "Customers" preview_id = "<PREVIEW KV NAMESPACEID>" id = "<DEV KV NAMESPACEID>" [ env.production ] name = "my-worker-production" [ [ kv_namespaces ] ] binding = "Customers" id = "<PRODUCTION KV NAMESPACEID>"

​​ Environment variables via the dashboard

​​ Add environment variables via the dashboard

To add environment variables, such as vars and secret , via the dashboard:

Log in to Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker > Settings. Under Environment Variables, select Add variable. Input a Variable name and its value, which will be made available to your Worker. If your variable is a secret, select Encrypt to protect its value. This will prevent the value from being visible via Wrangler and the dashboard. (Optional) To add multiple environment variables, select Add variable. Select Save to implement your changes.

Plaintext strings and secrets Do not select Encrypt when adding environment variables if your variable is not a secret. Skip step 3 if your variable’s value is a plaintext string and does not need to be encrypted.

​​ Add KV namespace bindings via the dashboard

To add KV namespace bindings:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Workers & Pages and in Overview, select your Worker. Select Settings > Add binding under KV Namespace Bindings. Choose a Variable name. This will be the way the variable name will be referenced in your Worker. Next, select a KV namespace from the dropdown. Select Add binding to add multiple bindings. When you are finished, select Save to implement your changes.

Your completed Workers dashboard, with environment variables and KV namespace bindings added, will look like the following example reference.

​​ Compare secrets and environment variables

Secrets are environment variables. The difference is secret values are not visible within Wrangler or dashboard interfaces after you define them. This means that sensitive data, including passwords or API tokens, should always be encrypted to prevent data leaks. To your Worker, there is no difference between an environment variable and a secret. The secret’s value is passed through as defined.