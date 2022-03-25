Plans — Free

​​ Free features

Plan name Bot Fight Mode Availability All Free customers Enablement Toggle in Firewall > Bots Type of bots detected Simple bots (from cloud ASNs) and headless browsers Actions Cloudflare issues a computationally expensive challenge Additional control Applied to all traffic across a domain

​​ Bot detection engines

​​ JavaScript detections

The JavaScript Detections (JSD) engine identifies headless browsers and other malicious fingerprints. This engine performs a lightweight, invisible JavaScript injection on the client side of any request while honoring our strict privacy standards External link icon Open external link . We do not collect any personally identifiable information during the process. The JSD engine either blocks, challenges, or passes requests to other engines.

JSD is automatically enabled with Bot Fight Mode.

​​ Notes on detection

__cf_bm cookie

Cloudflare Cookies

Bot Fight Mode and Super Bot Fight Mode use the same underlying technology that powers our Bot Management External link icon Open external link product. Specifically, these products:

Protect entire domains without endpoint restrictions

Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via firewall rules

Although these products are designed to fight malicious actors on the Internet, they may challenge API or mobile app traffic. For more granular control, upgrade to Bot Management for Enterprise .

