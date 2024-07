Define a single configuration rule using Terraform

The following example defines a single configuration rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule disables Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check for API requests.

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "http_config_rules_example" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Config rules ruleset" description = "Set configuration rules for incoming requests" kind = "zone" phase = "http_config_settings" rules { action = "set_config" action_parameters { email_obfuscation = false bic = false } expression = "(http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/\")" description = "Disable email obfuscation and BIC for API requests" enabled = true } }

