Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check

The Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset is a set of pre-configured rules for well-known CMS applications that perform a lookup against a public database of stolen credentials. The Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset is only available in the Cloudflare WAF announced on March 2021.

The managed ruleset includes rules for the following CMS applications:

WordPress

Joomla

Drupal

Ghost

Plone

Magento

Additionally, this managed ruleset also includes generic rules for other common patterns:

Check forms submitted using a POST request containing username and password arguments

request containing and arguments Check credentials sent as JSON with email and password keys

and keys Check credentials sent as JSON with username and password keys

The default action for the rules in managed ruleset is Exposed-Credential-Check Header (named rewrite in the API). Note The managed ruleset contains an additional rule that blocks HTTP requests already containing the Exposed-Credential-Check HTTP header used by the Exposed-Credential-Check Header action. These requests could be used to trick the origin into believing that a request contained (or did not contain) exposed credentials.

For more information on exposed credentials checks, refer to Automated exposed credentials check.

​​ Configure in the dashboard

You can configure the following settings of the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset in the dashboard:

Set the action to perform. When you define an action for the ruleset, you override the default action defined for each rule. The available actions are: Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. To remove the action override, set the ruleset action to Default.

When you define an action for the ruleset, you override the default action defined for each rule. The available actions are: Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. To remove the action override, set the ruleset action to Default. Override the action performed by individual rules. The available actions are: Exposed-Credential-Check Header, Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. For more information, refer to Available actions .

The available actions are: Exposed-Credential-Check Header, Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, Log, and Legacy CAPTCHA. For more information, refer to . Disable specific rules.

Customize the filter expression. With a custom expression, the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset applies only to a subset of the incoming requests.

With a custom expression, the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset applies only to a subset of the incoming requests. Configure payload logging .

For details on configuring a managed ruleset in the dashboard, refer to Configure a managed ruleset.

​​ Configure via API

To enable the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset for a given zone via API, create a rule with execute action in the entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_managed phase. For more information on deploying a managed ruleset, refer to Deploy a managed ruleset.

To configure the Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset via API, create overrides using the Rulesets API. You can perform the following configurations:

Specify the action to perform for all the rules in the ruleset by creating a ruleset override.

Disable or customize the action of individual rules by creating rule overrides for those rules.