Redirect

Redirect requests from one URL to another or from one set of URLs to another set.

​​ Redirect all requests to one URL

const destinationURL = 'https://example.com' ; const statusCode = 301 ; async function handleRequest ( request ) { return Response . redirect ( destinationURL , statusCode ) ; } addEventListener ( 'fetch' , async event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ;

​​ Redirect requests from one domain to another