Load Balancing Regions API

Cloudflare’s Load Balancing Regions API has several uses:

Identify which countries/areas (states/provinces in the case of the U.S. and Canada) are part of a specific Cloudflare Load Balancer region.

Identify the Cloudflare Load Balancer region for a particular country/area (states/provinces in the case of the U.S. and Canada).

The Region API uses 2-letter ISO-3166-1 alpha-2 codes External link icon Open external link for countries/areas and, in the case of the U.S. and Canada, ISO-3166-2 subdivision codes for states/provinces. Only the U.S. and Canada are provided with these subdivisions.

There are two main optional parameters for the Region API:

country_code is a string containing a two-letter alpha-2 country code per ISO 3166-1. For example: /load_balancers/regions?country_code=US

subdivision_code is a string containing a two-letter subdivision code for the U.S. and Canada per ISO 3166-2. For example: /load_balancers/regions?subdivision_code=CA

For additional details and examples on using the Region Mapping API, see Cloudflare’s API documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ List of Load Balancer regions