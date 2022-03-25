Load Balancing Regions API
Cloudflare’s Load Balancing Regions API has several uses:
- Identify which countries/areas (states/provinces in the case of the U.S. and Canada) are part of a specific Cloudflare Load Balancer region.
- Identify the Cloudflare Load Balancer region for a particular country/area (states/provinces in the case of the U.S. and Canada).
The Region API uses 2-letter ISO-3166-1 alpha-2 codes for countries/areas and, in the case of the U.S. and Canada, ISO-3166-2 subdivision codes for states/provinces. Only the U.S. and Canada are provided with these subdivisions.
There are two main optional parameters for the Region API:
- country_code is a string containing a two-letter alpha-2 country code per ISO 3166-1. For example: /load_balancers/regions?country_code=US
- subdivision_code is a string containing a two-letter subdivision code for the U.S. and Canada per ISO 3166-2. For example: /load_balancers/regions?subdivision_code=CA
For additional details and examples on using the Region Mapping API, see Cloudflare’s API documentation.
List of Load Balancer regions
|Region code
|Region name
|EEU
|Eastern Europe
|ENAM
|Eastern North America
|ME
|Middle East
|NAF
|Northern Africa
|NEAS
|Northeast Asia
|NSAM
|Northern South America
|OC
|Oceania
|SAF
|Southern Africa
|SAS
|Southern Asia
|SEAS
|Southeast Asia
|SSAM
|Southern South America
|WEU
|Western Europe
|WNAM
|Western North America