Configure boto3 for R2

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.



You must configure boto3 to use a preconstructed endpoint_url value. This can be done through any boto3 usage that accepts connection arguments; for example:

import boto3 s3 = boto3 . resource ( 's3' , endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>' , aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>' )

You may, however, omit the aws_access_key_id and aws_secret_access_key arguments and allow boto3 to rely on the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables instead.

An example script may look like the following:

main.py import boto3 s3 = boto3 . resource ( 's3' , endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>' , aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>' ) print ( 'Buckets:' ) for bucket in s3 . buckets . all ( ) : print ( ' - ' , bucket . name ) bucket = s3 . Bucket ( 'my-bucket-name' ) print ( 'Objects:' ) for item in bucket . objects . all ( ) : print ( ' - ' , item . key )