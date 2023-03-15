Cloudflare Docs
R2
R2
Configure boto3 for R2

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

You must configure boto3 to use a preconstructed endpoint_url value. This can be done through any boto3 usage that accepts connection arguments; for example:

import boto3


s3 = boto3.resource('s3',
  endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com',
  aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>',
  aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'

)

You may, however, omit the aws_access_key_id and aws_secret_access_key arguments and allow boto3 to rely on the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables instead.

An example script may look like the following:

main.py
import boto3


s3 = boto3.resource('s3',
  endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com',
  aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>',
  aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'

)



print('Buckets:')

for bucket in s3.buckets.all():
  print(' - ', bucket.name)


bucket = s3.Bucket('my-bucket-name')



print('Objects:')

for item in bucket.objects.all():
  print(' - ', item.key)

$ python main.py

# Buckets:

#  -  user-uploads

#  -  my-bucket-name

# Objects:

#  -  cat.png

#  -  todos.txt