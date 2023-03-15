Configure
boto3 for R2
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
You must configure
boto3 to use a preconstructed
endpoint_url value. This can be done through any
boto3 usage that accepts connection arguments; for example:
import boto3
s3 = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
You may, however, omit the
aws_access_key_id and
aws_secret_access_key arguments and allow
boto3 to rely on the
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables instead.
An example script may look like the following:
main.py
import boto3
s3 = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
print('Buckets:')
for bucket in s3.buckets.all(): print(' - ', bucket.name)
bucket = s3.Bucket('my-bucket-name')
print('Objects:')
for item in bucket.objects.all(): print(' - ', item.key)
$ python main.py
# Buckets:
# - user-uploads
# - my-bucket-name
# Objects:
# - cat.png
# - todos.txt