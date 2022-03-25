Set up 1.1.1.1 - macOS
Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.
- Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing
System Preferences.
- Click on the Network icon > Advanced.
- Select the DNS tab.
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver1.1.1.11.0.0.1
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.21.0.0.2
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families1.1.1.31.0.0.3
Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6:
Use 1.1.1.1 resolver2606:4700:4700::11112606:4700:4700::1001
Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11122606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families2606:4700:4700::11132606:4700:4700::1003
- Click OK > Apply.
Encrypt your DNS queries
1.1.1.1 supports DNS over TLS (DoT) and DNS over HTTPS (DoH), two standards developed for encrypting plaintext DNS traffic. This prevents untrustworthy entities from interpreting and manipulating your queries. For more information on how to encrypt your DNS queries, please refer to the Encrypted DNS documentation .