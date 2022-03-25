Set up 1.1.1.1 - macOS

Take note of any DNS addresses you might have set up, and save them in a safe place in case you need to use them later.

Go to System Preferences. You can find it by pressing Command + Space on your keyboard and typing System Preferences . Click on the Network icon > Advanced. Select the DNS tab. Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv4: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.2 1.0.0.2 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 1.1.1.3 1.0.0.3 Depending on what you want to configure, choose one of the following DNS addresses for IPv6: Use 1.1.1.1 resolver 2606:4700:4700::1111 2606:4700:4700::1001 Block malware with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1112 2606:4700:4700::1002 Block malware and adult content with 1.1.1.1 for Families 2606:4700:4700::1113 2606:4700:4700::1003 Click OK > Apply.

Setting up a static IP address to configure a DNS server may prevent you from connecting to some public WiFi networks that use captive portals — these are the web pages some wireless networks employ to let users log in and use their services. If you are experiencing connectivity issues related to captive portals: Remove the static IP addresses from the device or disable the 1.1.1.1 app. Connect to the WiFi network. Once the connection has been established, re-add the static IP addresses or enable the 1.1.1.1 app.

​​ Encrypt your DNS queries

1.1.1.1 supports DNS over TLS (DoT) and DNS over HTTPS (DoH), two standards developed for encrypting plaintext DNS traffic. This prevents untrustworthy entities from interpreting and manipulating your queries. For more information on how to encrypt your DNS queries, please refer to the Encrypted DNS documentation .