Browser Integrity Check

Overview Disable Browser Integrity Check Disable globally Disable selectively

Cloudflare's Browser Integrity Check (BIC) looks for common HTTP headers abused most commonly by spammers and denies access to your page.

It also challenges visitors without a user agent or with a non-standard user agent such as commonly used by abusive bots, crawlers, or visitors.

Browser Integrity Check is enabled by default.

Disable Browser Integrity Check

Disable globally

To disable BIC globally for your zone:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page. Go to Settings ↗ (Optional) Filter by DDoS attacks. Turn off Browser integrity check.

Disable selectively

To disable BIC selectively, you can skip Browser Integrity Check using a custom rule with a skip action.

Also, use a configuration rule to selectively enable or disable this feature for certain sections of your website using a filter expression (such as a matching hostname or request URL path).