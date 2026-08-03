Cloudflare's Browser Integrity Check (BIC) looks for common HTTP headers abused most commonly by spammers and denies access to your page.
It also challenges visitors without a user agent or with a non-standard user agent such as commonly used by abusive bots, crawlers, or visitors.
Browser Integrity Check is enabled by default.
To disable BIC globally for your zone:
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security Settings page.Go to Settings ↗
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(Optional) Filter by DDoS attacks.
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Turn off Browser integrity check.
To disable BIC selectively, you can skip Browser Integrity Check using a custom rule with a skip action.
Also, use a configuration rule to selectively enable or disable this feature for certain sections of your website using a filter expression (such as a matching hostname or request URL path).