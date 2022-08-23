Strict (SSL-Only Origin Pull) - SSL/TLS encryption modes
Connections to the origin will always be made using SSL/TLS, regardless of the scheme requested by the visitor.
The certificate presented by the origin will be validated the same as with Full (strict) mode.
Use when
You want the most secure configuration available for your origin, you are an Enterprise customer, and you meet the requirements for Full (strict) mode.
Required setup
The setup is the same as Full (strict) mode, but you select Strict (SSL-Only Origin Pull) for your encryption mode.
Limitations
Depending on your origin configuration, you may have to adjust settings to avoid Mixed Content errors or redirect loops.