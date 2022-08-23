Strict (SSL-Only Origin Pull) - SSL/TLS encryption modes

This method is only available for Enterprise zones.

Connections to the origin will always be made using SSL/TLS, regardless of the scheme requested by the visitor.

The certificate presented by the origin will be validated the same as with Full (strict) mode.

​​ Use when

You want the most secure configuration available for your origin, you are an Enterprise customer, and you meet the requirements for Full (strict) mode.

​​ Required setup

The setup is the same as Full (strict) mode, but you select Strict (SSL-Only Origin Pull) for your encryption mode.