When you set your encryption mode to Strict (SSL-Only Origin Pull), connections to the origin will always be made using SSL/TLS, regardless of the scheme requested by the visitor.
The certificate presented by the origin will be validated the same as with Full (strict) mode.
You want the most secure configuration available for your origin, you are an Enterprise customer, and you meet the requirements for Full (strict) mode.
The setup is generally the same as Full (strict) mode, but you select Strict (SSL-Only Origin Pull) for your encryption mode.
To change your encryption mode in the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the SSL/TLS Overview page.Go to Overview ↗
-
Choose an encryption mode.
To adjust your encryption mode with the API, send a
PATCH request with
ssl as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to your desired setting (
off,
flexible,
full,
strict, or
origin_pull).
Depending on your origin configuration, you may have to adjust settings to avoid Mixed Content errors or redirect loops.