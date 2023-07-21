Navigation

The purpose of a navigation page is to direct users deeper into the doc set and act as a sub-landing page for a specific area of the docs.

Use the {{<directory-listing>}} component

Title: Verb or noun phrase that describes the sub-pages in the section.



{ --- weight: xx pcx_content_type: navigation --- # Name of section <DirectoryListing path="/<first-level folder within product space>/<second-level folder within product space>/<third-level folder within product space>"/> }

Logs: Enable destinations

Cloudflare Tunnel: Get Started