Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
GitHub icon
Visit Style Guide on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Style Guide
  3. ...
  4. Content types
  5. Navigation

Navigation

​​ Purpose

The purpose of a navigation page is to direct users deeper into the doc set and act as a sub-landing page for a specific area of the docs.

​​ content_type

navigation

​​ Structure

Use the {{<directory-listing>}} component

Title: Verb or noun phrase that describes the sub-pages in the section.

​​ Template


{
---
weight: xx
pcx_content_type: navigation
---
 
# Name of section
 
<DirectoryListing path="/<first-level folder within product space>/<second-level folder within product space>/<third-level folder within product space>"/>
}

​​ Examples

Logs: Enable destinations

Cloudflare Tunnel: Get Started