Navigation
Purpose
The purpose of a navigation page is to direct users deeper into the doc set and act as a sub-landing page for a specific area of the docs.
content_type
navigation
Structure
Use the
{{<directory-listing>}} component
Title: Verb or noun phrase that describes the sub-pages in the section.
Template
{---weight: xxpcx_content_type: navigation---# Name of section<DirectoryListing path="/<first-level folder within product space>/<second-level folder within product space>/<third-level folder within product space>"/>}