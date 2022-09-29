Deploy a Docusaurus site

Docusaurus External link icon Open external link is a static site generator. It builds a single-page application with fast client-side navigation, leveraging the full power of React to make your site interactive. It provides out-of-the-box documentation features but can be used to create any kind of site such as a personal website, a product site, a blog, or marketing landing pages.

​​ Install Docusaurus

To begin, with Node.js External link icon Open external link installed, create a new Docusaurus site by running:

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . When creating your repository, do not select to add a README file, .gitignore template or a license as these selections will cause the push to GitHub to fail.

In your terminal, cd into your new Docusaurus project directory and run:

$ git init $ git remote add origin <YOUR_NEW_GITHUB_REPOSITORY_URL> $ git branch -M main $ git add -A $ git commit -m "<COMMIT_MESSAGE>" $ git push -u origin main

You have successfully created a GitHub repository and pushed your Docusaurus project to that repository.

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . In Account Home, select Pages > Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, select Docusaurus as your Framework preset. Your selection will provide the following information.

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory build

Go to Environment variables (advanced) > Add variable > create a NODE_VERSION variable with a value of 16 .

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev .

Every time you commit new code to your Docusaurus site and push those changes to GitHub, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests and be able to preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

​​ Related resources

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Docusaurus site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.