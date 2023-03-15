Configure
aws-sdk-js for R2
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
If you are interested in the newer version of the AWS JavaScript SDK visit this dedicated aws-sdk-js-v3 example page.
JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the
aws-sdk npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your
S3 service client:
import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3.js';
const s3 = new S3({ endpoint: `https://${accountid}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com`, accessKeyId: `${access_key_id}`, secretAccessKey: `${access_key_secret}`, signatureVersion: 'v4',
});
console.log( await s3.listBuckets().promise()
);
//=> {
//=> Buckets: [
//=> { Name: 'user-uploads', CreationDate: 2022-04-13T21:23:47.102Z },
//=> { Name: 'my-bucket-name', CreationDate: 2022-05-07T02:46:49.218Z }
//=> ],
//=> Owner: {
//=> DisplayName: '...',
//=> ID: '...'
//=> }
//=> }
console.log( await s3.listObjects({ Bucket: 'my-bucket-name' }).promise()
);
//=> {
//=> IsTruncated: false,
//=> Name: 'my-bucket-name',
//=> CommonPrefixes: [],
//=> MaxKeys: 1000,
//=> Contents: [
//=> {
//=> Key: 'cat.png',
//=> LastModified: 2022-05-07T02:50:45.616Z,
//=> ETag: '"c4da329b38467509049e615c11b0c48a"',
//=> ChecksumAlgorithm: [],
//=> Size: 751832,
//=> Owner: [Object]
//=> },
//=> {
//=> Key: 'todos.txt',
//=> LastModified: 2022-05-07T21:37:17.150Z,
//=> ETag: '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"',
//=> ChecksumAlgorithm: [],
//=> Size: 279,
//=> Owner: [Object]
//=> }
//=> ]
//=> }
Generate presigned URLs
You can also generate presigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.
// Use the expires property to determine how long the presigned link is valid.
console.log( await s3.getSignedUrlPromise('getObject', { Bucket: 'my-bucket-name', Key: 'dog.png', Expires: 3600 })
)
// https://my-bucket-name.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/dog.png?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host
// You can also create links for operations such as putObject to allow temporary write access to a specific key.
console.log( await s3.getSignedUrlPromise('putObject', { Bucket: 'my-bucket-name', Key: 'dog.png', Expires: 3600 })
)
You can use the link generated by the
putObject example to upload to the specified bucket and key, until the presigned link expires.
$ curl -X PUT https://my-bucket-name.<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/dog.png?X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Credential=<credential>&X-Amz-Date=<timestamp>&X-Amz-Expires=3600&X-Amz-Signature=<signature>&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host --data-binary @dog.png