DDoS Protection

Cloudflare automatically detects and mitigates DDoS attacks using its Autonomous Edge, which is always-on. Advanced protections are reserved for Magic Transit customers.

OSI Layer Ruleset / Feature Example of covered DDoS attack vectors L3/4 Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection UDP flood attack

SYN floods

SYN-ACK reflection attack

ACK floods

Mirai and Mirai-variant L3/4 attacks

ICMP flood attack

SNMP flood attack

QUIC flood attack

Out of state TCP attacks

Protocol violation attacks

SIP attacks

ESP flood

DNS amplification attack

DNS Garbage Flood

DNS NXDOMAIN flood

DNS Query flood



For more DNS protection options, refer to Getting additional DNS protection . L3/4 Advanced TCP Protection Fully randomized and spoofed ACK floods, SYN floods, SYN-ACK reflection attacks, and other sophisticated TCP-based DDoS attacks L7 Advanced DNS Protection Beta Sophisticated and fully randomized DNS attacks, including random-prefix attacks and DNS laundering attacks L7 (HTTP/HTTPS) HTTP DDoS Attack Protection HTTP flood attack

WordPress pingback attack

HULK attack

LOIC attack

Slowloris attack

Mirai and Mirai-variant HTTP attacks