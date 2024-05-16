DDoS Protection
Cloudflare automatically detects and mitigates DDoS attacks using its Autonomous Edge, which is always-on.
Advanced protections are reserved for Magic Transit customers.
|OSI Layer
|Ruleset / Feature
|Example of covered DDoS attack vectors
|L3/4
|Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection
|UDP flood attack
SYN floods
SYN-ACK reflection attack
ACK floods
Mirai and Mirai-variant L3/4 attacks
ICMP flood attack
SNMP flood attack
QUIC flood attack
Out of state TCP attacks
Protocol violation attacks
SIP attacks
ESP flood
DNS amplification attack
DNS Garbage Flood
DNS NXDOMAIN flood
DNS Query flood
For more DNS protection options, refer to Getting additional DNS protection.
|L3/4
|Advanced TCP Protection 1
|Fully randomized and spoofed ACK floods, SYN floods, SYN-ACK reflection attacks, and other sophisticated TCP-based DDoS attacks
|L7
|Advanced DNS Protection Beta 1
|Sophisticated and fully randomized DNS attacks, including random-prefix attacks and DNS laundering attacks
|L7 (HTTP/HTTPS)
|HTTP DDoS Attack Protection
|HTTP flood attack
WordPress pingback attack
HULK attack
LOIC attack
Slowloris attack
Mirai and Mirai-variant HTTP attacks
