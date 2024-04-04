test
MockTracker
The
MockTracker API in Node.js provides a means of tracking and managing mock objects in a test
environment.
import { mock } from 'node:test';
const fn = mock.fn();
fn(1,2,3); // does nothing... but
console.log(fn.mock.callCount()); // Records how many times it was calledconsole.log(fn.mock.calls[0].arguments)); // Recoreds the arguments that were passed each call
The full
MockTracker API is documented in the Node.js documentation for
MockTracker.
The Workers implementation of
MockTracker currently does not include an implementation of the Node.js mock timers API.