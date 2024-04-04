test

To use Node.js APIs in your Worker, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your wrangler.toml file.

The MockTracker API in Node.js provides a means of tracking and managing mock objects in a test environment.

import { mock } from 'node:test' ; const fn = mock . fn ( ) ; fn ( 1 , 2 , 3 ) ; console . log ( fn . mock . callCount ( ) ) ; console . log ( fn . mock . calls [ 0 ] . arguments ) ) ;

The full MockTracker API is documented in the Node.js documentation for MockTracker External link icon Open external link .