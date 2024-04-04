Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Workers
  Node.js compatibility
  test

test

​​ MockTracker

The MockTracker API in Node.js provides a means of tracking and managing mock objects in a test environment.

import { mock } from 'node:test';



const fn = mock.fn();

fn(1,2,3);  // does nothing... but


console.log(fn.mock.callCount());  // Records how many times it was called
console.log(fn.mock.calls[0].arguments));  // Recoreds the arguments that were passed each call

The full MockTracker API is documented in the Node.js documentation for MockTracker.

The Workers implementation of MockTracker currently does not include an implementation of the Node.js mock timers API.