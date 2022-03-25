Update a rule in a ruleset

Applies one or more changes to an existing rule in a ruleset at the account or zone level.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

Operation Method + Endpoint Patch an individual rule External link icon Open external link (account) PATCH /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID> Patch an individual rule (zone) PATCH /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID>

You can update the definition of the rule, changing its fields, or change the order of the rule in the ruleset. Invoking this method creates a new version of the ruleset.

To update the definition of a rule, include the new rule definition in the request body. You must include all the rule fields that you want to be part of the new rule definition, even if you are not changing their values. Request curl -X PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID_1>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "action": "js_challenge", "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0", "description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation" }'

The response includes the complete ruleset after updating the rule. Response { "result": { "id": "<RULESET_ID>", "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My first custom ruleset", "kind": "custom", "version": "11", "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "version": "2", "action": "js_challenge", "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0", "description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation", "last_updated": "2021-03-22T12:54:58.144683Z", "ref": "<RULE_REF_1>", "enabled": true }, { "id": "<RULE_ID_2>", "version": "1", "action": "challenge", "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "last_updated": "2020-11-23T11:36:24.192361Z", "ref": "<RULE_REF_2>", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-22T12:54:58.144683Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

​​ Change the order of a rule in a ruleset

To reorder a rule in a list of ruleset rules, include a position field in the request, containing one of the following arguments:

"before": "<RULE_ID>" — Places the rule before rule <RULE_ID> . Use this argument with an empty rule ID value ( "" ) to set the rule as the first rule in the ruleset.

"after": "<RULE_ID>" — Places the rule after rule <RULE_ID> . Use this argument with an empty rule ID value ( "" ) to set the rule as the last rule in the ruleset.

"index": <POSITION_NUMBER> — Places the rule in the exact position specified by the integer number <POSITION_NUMBER> . Position numbers start with 1 . Existing rules in the ruleset from the specified position number onward are shifted one position (no rule is overwritten). For example, when you place a rule in position n using index , existing rules with index n , n +1, n +2, and so on, are shifted one position — their new position will be n +1, n +2, n +3, and so forth. If the index is out of range, the method returns 400 HTTP Status Code.

Important You can only use one of the arguments before , after , and index at a time.

Reorder a rule without changing its definition by including only the position field in the PATCH request body. You can also update a rule definition and reorder it in the same PATCH request by including both the rule field and the position field.

The following examples build upon the following (abbreviated) ruleset:

{ "rules" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID_1>" } , { "id" : "<RULE_ID_2>" } , { "id" : "<RULE_ID_3>" } , { "id" : "<RULE_ID_4>" } ] }

The following request with the position field places rule <RULE_ID_2> as the first rule:

Request curl -X PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID_2>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d ' { "position" : { "before" : "" } }

In this case, the new rule order would be:

<RULE_ID_2> , <RULE_ID_1> , <RULE_ID_3> , <RULE_ID_4>

The following request with the position field places rule <RULE_ID_2> after rule 3:

Request curl -X PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID_2>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d ' { "position" : { "after" : "<RULE_ID_3>" } }

In this case, the new rule order would be:

<RULE_ID_1> , <RULE_ID_3> , <RULE_ID_2> , <RULE_ID_4>

The following request with the position field places rule <RULE_ID_1> in position 3, becoming the third rule in the ruleset:

Request curl -X PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID_1>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d ' { "position" : { "index" : 3 } }

In this case, the new rule order would be: