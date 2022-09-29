Deploy an Ember site
Ember.js is a productive, battle-tested JavaScript framework for building modern web applications. It includes everything you need to build rich UIs that work on any device.
Install Ember
To begin, install Ember:
$ npm install -g ember-cli
Create an Ember project
Use the
ember new command to create a new application:
$ ember new ember-quickstart --lang en
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook on how to set up Git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Refer to the GitHub documentation and Git documentation for more information.
Create a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. When creating your repository, do not select to add a README file,
.gitignore template or a license as these selections will cause the push to GitHub to fail.
In your terminal,
cd into your new Ember project directory and run:
$ git init
$ git add -A
$ git commit -m "<YOUR_COMMIT_MESSAGE>"
$ git remote add origin <YOUR_NEW_GITHUB_REPOSITORY_URL>
$ git push -u origin main
You have successfully created a GitHub repository and pushed your Ember project to that repository.
Deploy with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- In Account Home, select Pages > Create a project.
- Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, select Ember as your Framework preset. Your selection will provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
ember build
|Build directory
dist
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Ember site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests and be able to preview how changes to your site look before deploying them to production.
For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.
