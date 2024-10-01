Events and parameters

When a Workflow is triggered, it can receive an optional event. This event can include data that your Workflow can act on, including request details, user data fetched from your database (such as D1 or KV) or from a webhook, or messages from a Queue consumer.

Events are a powerful part of a Workflow, as you often want a Workflow to act on data. Because a given Workflow instance executes durably, events are a useful way to provide a Workflow with data that should be immutable (not changing) and/or represents data the Workflow needs to operate on at that point in time.

Pass parameters to a Workflow

You can pass parameters to a Workflow in two ways:

As an optional argument to the create method on a Workflow binding when triggering a Workflow from a Worker.

method on a Workflow binding when triggering a Workflow from a Worker. Via the --params flag when using the wrangler CLI to trigger a Workflow.

You can pass any JSON-serializable object as a parameter.

Warning A WorkflowEvent and its associated payload property are effectively immutable: any changes to an event are not persisted across the steps of a Workflow. This includes both cases when a Workflow is progressing normally, and in cases where a Workflow has to be restarted due to a failure. Store state durably by returning it from your step.do callbacks.

export default { async fetch ( req : Request , env : Env ) { let someEvent = { url : req . url , createdTimestamp : Date . now () } // Trigger our Workflow // Pass our event as the second parameter to the `create` method // on our Workflow binding. let instance = await env . MYWORKFLOW . create ( { id : await crypto . randomUUID () , params : someEvent } ) ; return Response . json ( { id : instance . id , details : await instance . status () , } ) ; return Response . json ( { result } ) ; }, };

To pass parameters via the wrangler command-line interface, pass a JSON string as the second parameter to the workflows trigger sub-command:

Terminal window npx wrangler@latest workflows trigger workflows-starter '{"some":"data"}'

🚀 Workflow instance "57c7913b-8e1d-4a78-a0dd-dce5a0b7aa30" has been queued successfully

TypeScript and type parameters

By default, the WorkflowEvent passed to the run method of your Workflow definition has a type that conforms to the following, with payload (your data) and timestamp properties:

export type WorkflowEvent < T > = { // The data passed as the parameter when the Workflow instance was triggered payload : T ; // The timestamp that the Workflow was triggered timestamp : Date ; };

You can optionally type these events by defining your own type and passing it as a type parameter ↗ to the WorkflowEvent :

// Define a type that conforms to the events your Workflow instance is // instantiated with interface YourEventType { userEmail : string ; createdTimestamp : number ; metadata ?: Record < string , string >; }

When you pass your YourEventType to WorkflowEvent as a type parameter, the event.payload property now has the type YourEventType throughout your workflow definition:

src/index.ts // Import the Workflow definition import { WorkflowEntrypoint , WorkflowStep , WorkflowEvent } from 'cloudflare:workers' ; export class MyWorkflow extends WorkflowEntrypoint { // Pass your type as a type parameter to WorkflowEvent // The 'payload' property will have the type of your parameter. async run ( event : WorkflowEvent < YourEventType >, step : WorkflowStep ) { let state = step . do ( "my first step" , async () => { // Access your properties via event.payload let userEmail = event . payload . userEmail let createdTimestamp = event . payload . createdTimestamp } ) step . do ( "my second step" , async () => { /* your code here */ ) } }

Note that type parameters do not validate that the incoming event matches your type definition. Properties (fields) that do not exist or conform to the type you provided will be dropped. If you need to validate incoming events, we recommend a library such as zod ↗ or your own validator logic.