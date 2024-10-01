Events and parameters
When a Workflow is triggered, it can receive an optional event. This event can include data that your Workflow can act on, including request details, user data fetched from your database (such as D1 or KV) or from a webhook, or messages from a Queue consumer.
Events are a powerful part of a Workflow, as you often want a Workflow to act on data. Because a given Workflow instance executes durably, events are a useful way to provide a Workflow with data that should be immutable (not changing) and/or represents data the Workflow needs to operate on at that point in time.
You can pass parameters to a Workflow in two ways:
- As an optional argument to the
createmethod on a Workflow binding when triggering a Workflow from a Worker.
- Via the
--paramsflag when using the
wranglerCLI to trigger a Workflow.
You can pass any JSON-serializable object as a parameter.
To pass parameters via the
wrangler command-line interface, pass a JSON string as the second parameter to the
workflows trigger sub-command:
By default, the
WorkflowEvent passed to the
run method of your Workflow definition has a type that conforms to the following, with
payload (your data) and
timestamp properties:
You can optionally type these events by defining your own type and passing it as a type parameter ↗ to the
WorkflowEvent:
When you pass your
YourEventType to
WorkflowEvent as a type parameter, the
event.payload property now has the type
YourEventType throughout your workflow definition:
Note that type parameters do not validate that the incoming event matches your type definition. Properties (fields) that do not exist or conform to the type you provided will be dropped. If you need to validate incoming events, we recommend a library such as zod ↗ or your own validator logic.