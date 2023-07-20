Common network policies
The following policies are commonly used to secure network traffic.
Refer to the network policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.
Block unauthorized applications
To minimize the risk of shadow IT, some organizations choose to limit their users’ access to certain web-based tools and applications. For example, the following policy blocks AI assistants:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Application
|in
ChatGPT,
Bard
|Block
Check user identity
Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Application
|in
|Salesforce
|Block
|User Group Names
|in
Contractors
Enforce device posture
Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on enabling a device posture check, refer to the device posture section.
In the following example, users can only access an application if they connect from a company device.
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Passed Device Posture Checks
|not in
Device serial numbers
|Block
|SNI Domain
|is
internalapp.com
Enforce session duration
Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.
Restrict access to private networks
Restrict access to resources which you have connected through Cloudflare Tunnel.
The following example consists of two policies: the first allows specific users to reach your application, and the second blocks all other traffic. Make sure that the Allow policy has higher priority (by positioning it towards the top of the list in the UI).
1. Allow company employees
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|in
10.0.0.0/8
|Allow
|User Email
|Matches regex
.*@example.com
2. Block everyone else
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|in
10.0.0.0/8
|Block