Manage versions

A version is a collection of configuration settings related to your zone, such as Firewall Rules, Page Rules, and other optimization settings.

During the open beta, you can only interact with environments and versions using the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Create version

Once you enable Version Management, Cloudflare will automatically create Version 1 of your zone (along with a Baseline version), as well as environments for Production, Staging, and Development.



If you need to test out different implementations of configurations at the same time or multiple types of changes, create a new version of your zone.

To create a new version:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. On an existing version, select Clone. This will copy over all configuration settings from that version. If needed, you can also Edit Description to provide more detail about the purpose of this version.

​​ Change settings in a version

Before making changes, make sure you are inside the correct version of your zone.

To change between different versions of your zone:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Version Management. On a specific version, select Select.

You can also change which version you are in from any page by using the sidebar dropdown.

From within a version, you can update settings just as you would with your normal zone settings. Any changes are saved automatically.

To change the version associated with an environment, you need to update settings on the Environment itself.

​​ View metrics

Once you begin sending traffic to an environment with a version applied, you can also view metrics about what happens to that traffic.

To view metrics: