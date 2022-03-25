Import Cloudflare resources

An important point to understand about Terraform is that it can only manage configuration it created or was explicitly told about after the fact. The reason for this limitation is that Terraform expects to be authoritative for the resources it manages. It relies on two types of files to understand what resources it controls and what state they are in. Terraform determines when and how to make changes from the following:

A configuration file External link icon Open external link (ending in .tf ) that defines the configuration of resources for Terraform to manage. This is what you worked with in the tutorial steps.

A local state file External link icon Open external link that maps the resource names defined in your configuration file, e.g., cloudflare_load_balancer.www-lb to the resources that exist in Cloudflare.

When Terraform makes calls to Cloudflare’s API to create new resources as explained in the tutorial , it persists those IDs to a state file. By default, the terraform.tfstate file in your directory is used, but this can also be a remote location External link icon Open external link . These IDs are later looked up and refreshed when you call terraform plan and terraform apply .

If you configured Cloudflare through other means, for example, by logging into the Cloudflare Dashboard or making curl calls to api.cloudflare.com, Terraform does not yet have these resource IDs in the state file. To manage this preexisting configuration, you will need to first reproduce the configuration in your config file and then import resources individually by providing their IDs and resource names.

The goal with cf-terraforming External link icon Open external link is to help existing Cloudflare customers get started with Terraform. Currently, cf-terraforming helps to generate the terraform config state by fetching all the resources of a specified type from the account and/or domain of your choosing.

First, go get cf-terraforming with GO111MODULE=on go get -u github.com/cloudflare/cf-terraforming/...

You can use cf-terraforming or cf-terraforming -h to view the help file, but to use cf-terraforming, specify the four items below:

Your Cloudflare user email - --email or -e Your Cloudflare API token - --token or -t The account and/or zone to pull resources from - --account / --zone or -a / -z

Specifying an account will generate configuration for all resources from all zones in that account.

The Cloudflare resources to generate config

The list of supported resources is available in the Terraform README External link icon Open external link .

​​ Import existing Cloudflare resources

To start managing existing Cloudflare resources in Terraform, for example, DNS records, you need:

The Terraform configuration of that resource (defined in a .tf file)

file) An accompanying Terraform state file of that resources state (defined in a .tfstate file)

​​ Generate Terraform configuration with cf-terraforming

If you do not have a Terraform configuration file defined, you need the provider blocked defined as follows:

provider 'cloudflare' { }

Remember to keep your credentials saved in environment variables or terraform autovars that are not checked into your source files.

Start by making a call to Cf-Terraforming to enumerate the Terraform configuration for the DNS records for the zone we want to manage with Terraform. Note The command below assumes you run the tool from {GOPATH}/src/github.com/cloudflare/cf-terraforming . If pulled with go get and if $GOPATH/bin is in your $PATH you should be able to just run the tool with $ cf-terraforming <parameters> . $ go run cmd/cf-terraforming/main.go --email $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL --token $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN -z 1109d899a5ff5fd74bc01e581693685a --resource-type cloudflare_record > importing-example.tf

If output to standard out, the result should look like the example below. In this case, you directly imported the configuration into your Terraform configuration file importing-state.tf .

resource "cloudflare_record" "mitigateddos_net_mitigateddos_net" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "@" type = "A" ttl = "1" proxied = "true" value = "192.0.2.1" } resource "cloudflare_record" "mitigateddos_net_www_mitigateddos_net" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "www" type = "CNAME" ttl = "1" proxied = "true" value = "mitigateddos.net" } resource "cloudflare_record" "mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "a123" type = "NS" ttl = "300" proxied = "false" value = "rafe.ns.cloudflare.com" } resource "cloudflare_record" "mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net_2" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "a123" type = "NS" ttl = "300" proxied = "false" value = "terin.ns.cloudflare.com" }

Calling terraform plan now will attempt to create these resources as if they did not exist, which is not preferred. To fix this, import the real state of those resources from Cloudflare into the Terraform state file ( .tfstate ) via Terraform import.

$ terraform plan Refreshing Terraform state in-memory prior to plan... The refreshed state will be used to calculate this plan, but will not be persisted to local or remote state storage. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ An execution plan has been generated and is shown below. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: + cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net id: <computed> created_on: <computed> domain: "mitigateddos.net" hostname: <computed> metadata.%: <computed> modified_on: <computed> name: "a123.mitigateddos.net" proxiable: <computed> proxied: "false" ttl: "300" type: "NS" value: "rafe.ns.cloudflare.com" zone_id: <computed> + cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net_2 id: <computed> created_on: <computed> domain: "mitigateddos.net" hostname: <computed> metadata.%: <computed> modified_on: <computed> name: "a123.mitigateddos.net" proxiable: <computed> proxied: "false" ttl: "300" type: "NS" value: "terin.ns.cloudflare.com" zone_id: <computed> + cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_mitigateddos_net id: <computed> created_on: <computed> domain: "mitigateddos.net" hostname: <computed> metadata.%: <computed> modified_on: <computed> name: "mitigateddos.net" proxiable: <computed> proxied: "true" ttl: "1" type: "A" value: "192.0.2.1" zone_id: <computed> + cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_www_mitigateddos_net id: <computed> created_on: <computed> domain: "mitigateddos.net" hostname: <computed> metadata.%: <computed> modified_on: <computed> name: "www.mitigateddos.net" proxiable: <computed> proxied: "true" ttl: "1" type: "CNAME" value: "mitigateddos.net" zone_id: <computed> Plan: 4 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------

​​ Import resources into Terraform state

Soon cf-terraforming will also allow you to import tfstate for the same resources you imported during configuration. For now, use the standard Terraform import call to get the proper Terraform state imported. Below, each resourceis imported individually, specifying the name of the resource and the zoneName/resourceID returned by api.cloudflare.com.

Tip If you run cf-terraforming with -v to stdout, we will log the resource IDs in Cloudflare, which can help with running Terraform import .

$ terraform import cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_mitigateddos_net mitigateddos.net/6702ceac85496311b1fa86a4ecc2fd47 cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_mitigateddos_net: Importing from ID "mitigateddos.net/6702ceac85496311b1fa86a4ecc2fd47"... cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_mitigateddos_net: Import complete! Imported cloudflare_record (ID: 6702ceac85496311b1fa86a4ecc2fd47) cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_mitigateddos_net: Refreshing state... (ID: 6702ceac85496311b1fa86a4ecc2fd47) Import successful! The resources that were imported are shown above. These resources are now in your Terraform state and will henceforth be managed by Terraform. $ terraform import cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_www_mitigateddos_net mitigateddos.net/d09d916d059aa9fc8cb54bdd49deea5f cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_www_mitigateddos_net: Importing from ID "mitigateddos.net/d09d916d059aa9fc8cb54bdd49deea5f"... cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_www_mitigateddos_net: Import complete! Imported cloudflare_record (ID: d09d916d059aa9fc8cb54bdd49deea5f) cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_www_mitigateddos_net: Refreshing state... (ID: d09d916d059aa9fc8cb54bdd49deea5f) Import successful! The resources that were imported are shown above. These resources are now in your Terraform state and will henceforth be managed by Terraform. $ terraform import cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net mitigateddos.net/8d6ec0d02c5b22212ff673782c816ef8 cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net: Importing from ID "mitigateddos.net/8d6ec0d02c5b22212ff673782c816ef8"... cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net: Import complete! Imported cloudflare_record (ID: 8d6ec0d02c5b22212ff673782c816ef8) cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net: Refreshing state... (ID: 8d6ec0d02c5b22212ff673782c816ef8) Import successful! The resources that were imported are shown above. These resources are now in your Terraform state and will henceforth be managed by Terraform. $ terraform import cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net_2 mitigateddos.net/3766b952a2dda4c47e71952aeef33c77 cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net_2: Importing from ID "mitigateddos.net/3766b952a2dda4c47e71952aeef33c77"... cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net_2: Import complete! Imported cloudflare_record (ID: 3766b952a2dda4c47e71952aeef33c77) cloudflare_record.mitigateddos_net_a123_mitigateddos_net_2: Refreshing state... (ID: 3766b952a2dda4c47e71952aeef33c77) Import successful! The resources that were imported are shown above. These resources are now in your Terraform state and will henceforth be managed by Terraform.

Now when you run terraform plan , it no longer attempts to re-create the records above.