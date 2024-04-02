FastAPI

The FastAPI package is supported in Python Workers.

FastAPI applications use a protocol called the Asynchronous Server Gateway Interface (ASGI) External link icon Open external link . This means that FastAPI never reads from or writes to a socket itself. An ASGI application expects to be hooked up to an ASGI server, typically uvicorn External link icon Open external link . The ASGI server handles all of the raw sockets on the application’s behalf.

The Workers runtime provides an ASGI server External link icon Open external link directly to your Python Worker, which lets you use FastAPI in Python Workers.

​​ Get Started

Python Workers are in open beta. You can currently only use built-in packages in local development. Support for deploying packages with a requirements.txt file is coming soon.

Clone the cloudflare/python-workers-examples repository and run the FastAPI example:

git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/python-workers-examples cd 03-fastapi npx wrangler@latest dev

​​ Example code