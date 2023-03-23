AsyncLocalStorage
Background
Cloudflare Workers provides an implemenation of a subset of the Node.js AsyncLocalStorage API for creating in-memory stores that remain coherent through asynchronous operations.
Availability of the
AsyncLocalStorage API is enabled using the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag. Once enabled, the API can be accessed using
import * from 'node:async_hooks'.
Constructor
import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks';
const asyncLocalStorage = new AsyncLocalStorage();
new AsyncLocalStorage()
AsyncLocalStorage
- Returns a new AsyncLocalStorage instance.
Methods
getStore()
any
- Returns the current stored. If called outside of an asynchronous context initialized by calling
asyncLocalStorage.run(), it returns
undefined.
- Returns the current stored. If called outside of an asynchronous context initialized by calling
run(store<any>, callbackfunction, …argsarguments)
<any>
- Runs a function synchronously within a context and returns its return value. The store is not accessible outside of the callback function. The store is accessible to any asynchronous operations created within the callback. The optional
argsare passed to the callback function. If the callback function throws an error, the error is thrown by
run()also.
- Runs a function synchronously within a context and returns its return value. The store is not accessible outside of the callback function. The store is accessible to any asynchronous operations created within the callback. The optional
exit(callbackfunction, …argsarguments)
<any>
- Runs a function synchronously outside of a context and returns its return value. This method is equivalent to calling
run()with the
storevalue set to
undefined.
- Runs a function synchronously outside of a context and returns its return value. This method is equivalent to calling
Static Methods
AsyncLocalStorage.bind(fn)
Function
- Captures the asynchronous context that is current when
bind()is called and returns a function that enters that context before calling the passed in function.
- Captures the asynchronous context that is current when
AsyncLocalStorage.snapshot()
Function
- Captures the asynchronous context that is current when
snapshot()is called and returns a function that enters that context before calling a given function.
- Captures the asynchronous context that is current when
Examples
Fetch Listener
import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks';
const asyncLocalStorage = new AsyncLocalStorage();
let idSeq = 0;
export default { async fetch(req) { return asyncLocalStorage.run(idSeq++, () => { // Simulate some async activity... await scheduler.wait(1000); return new Response(asyncLocalStorage.getStore()); }); }
};
Multiple stores
The API supports multiple
AsyncLocalStorage instances to be used concurrently.
import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks';
const als1 = new AsyncLocalStorage();
const als2 = new AsyncLocalStorage();
export default { async fetch(req) { return als1.run(123, () => { return als2.run(321, () => { // Simulate some async activity... await scheduler.wait(1000); return new Response(`${als1.getStore()}-${als2.getStore()}`); }); }); }
};
Unhandled Rejections
When a
Promise rejects and the rejection is unhandled, the async context propagates to the
'unhandledrejection' event handler:
import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks';
const asyncLocalStorage = new AsyncLocalStorage();
let idSeq = 0;
addEventListener('unhandledrejection', (event) => { console.log(asyncLocalStorage.getStore(), 'unhandled rejection!');
});
export default { async fetch(req) { return asyncLocalStorage.run(idSeq++, () => { // Cause an unhandled rejection! throw new Error('boom'); }); }
};
AsyncLocalStorage.bind() and AsyncLocalStorage.snapshot()
import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks';
const als = new AsyncLocalStorage();
function foo() { console.log(als.getStore()); }
function bar() { console.log(als.getStore()); }
const oneFoo = als.run(123, () => AsyncLocalStorage.bind(foo));
oneFoo(); // prints 123
const snapshot = als.run('abc', () => AsyncLocalStorage.snapshot());
snapshot(foo); // prints 'abc'
snapshot(bar); // prints 'abc'
import { AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks';
const als = new AsyncLocalStorage();
class MyResource { #runInAsyncScope = AsyncLocalStorage.snapshot();
doSomething() { this.#runInAsyncScope(() => { return als.getStore(); }); }
};
const myResource = als.run(123, () => new MyResource());console.log(myResource.doSomething()); // prints 123
AsyncResource
The
AsyncResource class is a component of Node.js’ async context tracking API that allows users to create their own async contexts. Objects that extend from
AsyncResource are capable of propagating the async context in much the same way as promises.
Note that
AsyncLocalStorage.snapshot() and
AsyncLocalStorage.bind() provide a better approach.
AsyncResource is provided solely for backwards compatibility with Node.js.
Constructor
import { AsyncResource, AsyncLocalStorage } from 'node:async_hooks';
const als = new AsyncLocalStorage();
class MyResource extends AsyncResource { constructor() { // The type string is required by Node.js but unused in Workers. super('MyResource'); }
doSomething() { this.runInAsyncScope(() => { return als.getStore(); }); }
};
const myResource = als.run(123, () => new MyResource());console.log(myResource.doSomething()); // prints 123
new AsyncResource(typestring, optionsAsyncResourceOptions)
AsyncResource
- Returns a new
AsyncResource. Importantly, while the constructor arguments are required in Node.js’ implementation of
AsyncResource, they are not used in Workers.
- Returns a new
AsyncResource.bind(fnfunction, typestring, thisArg<any>)
- Binds the given function to the current async context.
Methods
asyncResource.bind(fnfunction, thisArg<any>)
- Binds the given function to the async context associated with this
AsyncResource.
- Binds the given function to the async context associated with this
asyncResource.runInAsyncScope(fnfunction, thisArg<any>, …argsarguments)
- Call the provided function with the given arguments in the async context associated with this
AsyncResource.
- Call the provided function with the given arguments in the async context associated with this
Caveats
The
AsyncLocalStorageimplementation provided by Workers intentionally omits support for the
asyncLocalStorage.enterWith()and
asyncLocalStorage.disable()methods.
Workers does not implement the full
async_hooksAPI upon which Node.js’ implementation of
AsyncLocalStorageis built.
Workers does not implement the ability to create an
AsyncResourcewith an explicitly identified trigger context as allowed by Node.js. This means that a new
AsyncResourcewill always be bound to the async context in which it was created.