Headers
When serving static assets, Workers will attach some headers to the response by default. These are:
-
Content-Type
A
Content-Typeheader is attached to the response if one is provided during the asset upload process. Wrangler automatically determines the MIME type of the file, based on its extension.
-
Cache-Control: public, max-age=0, must-revalidate
Sent when the request does not have an
Authorizationor
Rangeheader, this response header tells the browser that the asset can be cached, but that the browser should revalidate the freshness of the content every time before using it. This default behavior ensures good website performance for static pages, while still guaranteeing that stale content will never be served.
-
ETag
This header complements the default
Cache-Controlheader. Its value is a hash of the static asset file, and browsers can use this in subsequent requests with an
If-None-Matchheader to check for freshness, without needing to re-download the entire file in the case of a match.
Cloudflare reserves the right to attach new headers to static asset responses at any time in order to improve performance or harden the security of your Worker application.
The default response headers served on static asset responses can be overridden, or added to, by creating a plain text file called
_headers without a file extension, in the static asset directory of your project. This file will not itself be served as a static asset, but will instead be parsed by Workers and its rules will be applied to static asset responses.
If you are using a framework, you will often have a directory named
public/ or
static/, and this usually contains deploy-ready assets, such as favicons,
robots.txt files, and site manifests. These files get copied over to a final output directory during the build, so this is the perfect place to author your
_redirects file. If you are not using a framework, the
_headers file can go directly into your static assets directory.
Headers defined in the
_headers file override what Cloudflare ordinarily sends.
Header rules are defined in multi-line blocks. The first line of a block is the URL or URL pattern where the rule's headers should be applied. On the next line, an indented list of header names and header values must be written:
Using absolute URLs is supported, though be aware that absolute URLs must begin with
https and specifying a port is not supported.
_headers rules ignore the incoming request's port and protocol when matching against an incoming request. For example, a rule like
https://example.com/path would match against requests to
other://example.com:1234/path.
You can define as many
[name]: [value] pairs as you require on subsequent lines. For example:
An incoming request which matches multiple rules' URL patterns will inherit all rules' headers. Using the previous
_headers file, the following requests will have the following headers applied:
|Request URL
|Headers
https://custom.domain/secure/page
X-Frame-Options: DENY
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
Referrer-Policy: no-referrer
https://custom.domain/static/image.jpg
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *
X-Robots-Tag: nosnippet
https://myworker.mysubdomain.workers.dev/home
X-Robots-Tag: noindex
https://myworker.mysubdomain.workers.dev/secure/page
X-Frame-Options: DENY
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
Referrer-Policy: no-referrer
X-Robots-Tag: noindex
https://myworker.mysubdomain.workers.dev/static/styles.css
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *
X-Robots-Tag: nosnippet, noindex
You may define up to 100 header rules. Each line in the
_headers file has a 2,000 character limit. The entire line, including spacing, header name, and value, counts towards this limit.
If a header is applied twice in the
_headers file, the values are joined with a comma separator.
You may wish to remove a default header or a header which has been added by a more pervasive rule. This can be done by prepending the header name with an exclamation mark and space (
! ).
The same URL matching features that
_redirects offers is also available to the
_headers file. Note, however, that redirects are applied before headers, so when a request matches both a redirect and a header, the redirect takes priority.
When matching, a splat pattern — signified by an asterisk (
*) — will greedily match all characters. You may only include a single splat in the URL.
The matched value can be referenced within the header value as the
:splat placeholder.
A placeholder can be defined with
:placeholder_name. A colon (
:) followed by a letter indicates the start of a placeholder and the placeholder name that follows must be composed of alphanumeric characters and underscores (
:[A-Za-z]\w*). Every named placeholder can only be referenced once. Placeholders match all characters apart from the delimiter, which when part of the host, is a period (
.) or a forward-slash (
/) and may only be a forward-slash (
/) when part of the path.
Similarly, the matched value can be used in the header values with
:placeholder_name.
To enable other domains to fetch every static asset from your Worker, the following can be added to the
_headers file:
This applies the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin header to any incoming URL. To be more restrictive, you can define a URL pattern that applies to a
*.*.workers.dev subdomain, which then only allows access from its preview URLs:
Google ↗ and other search engines often support the
X-Robots-Tag header to instruct its crawlers how your website should be indexed.
For example, to prevent your
*.workers.dev URLs from being indexed, add the following to your
_headers file:
You can prevent click-jacking by informing browsers not to embed your application inside another (for example, with an
<iframe>) with a
X-Frame-Options ↗ header.
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff ↗ prevents browsers from interpreting a response as any other content-type than what is defined with the
Content-Type header.
Referrer-Policy ↗ allows you to customize how much information visitors give about where they are coming from when they navigate away from your page.
Browser features can be disabled to varying degrees with the
Permissions-Policy ↗ header (recently renamed from
Feature-Policy).
If you need fine-grained control over your application's content, the
Content-Security-Policy ↗ header allows you to configure a number of security settings, including similar controls to the
X-Frame-Options header.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-