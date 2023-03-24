Set up CNAME flattening

If the CNAME target is on the same zone as the CNAME record, Cloudflare proceeds with CNAME flattening and ignores the CNAME Flattening setting.

​​ For your root domain

CNAME flattening occurs by default for all plans when your domain uses a CNAME record for its root domain ( example.com ).

​​ For all CNAME records

Accounts on paid plans can also choose to flatten all CNAME records on their domain. This option is useful for DNS-only (unproxied) CNAME records since proxied records are flattened by default (as they return Cloudflare edge IPv4 and IPv6 addresses).