Set up CNAME flattening
For your root domain
CNAME flattening occurs by default for all plans when your domain uses a
CNAME record for its root domain (
example.com).
For all CNAME records
Accounts on paid plans can also choose to flatten all
CNAME records on their domain. This option is useful for DNS-only (unproxied)
CNAME records since proxied records are flattened by default (as they return Cloudflare edge IPv4 and IPv6 addresses).
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Navigate to DNS > Settings.
- For CNAME Flattening, select Flatten all CNAMEs.