Set up CNAME flattening

​​ For your root domain

CNAME flattening occurs by default for all plans when your domain uses a CNAME record for its root domain (example.com).

​​ For all CNAME records

Accounts on paid plans can also choose to flatten all CNAME records on their domain. This option is useful for DNS-only (unproxied) CNAME records since proxied records are flattened by default (as they return Cloudflare edge IPv4 and IPv6 addresses).

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Navigate to DNS > Settings.
  3. For CNAME Flattening, select Flatten all CNAMEs.