AWS RDS and Aurora

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Postgres or Amazon Aurora database instance.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.

Note To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you must allow Cloudflare IPs to be able to access your database. You can either allow-list all IP address ranges (0.0.0.0 - 255.255.255.255) or restrict your IP access control list to the IP ranges used by Hyperdrive. Alternatively, you can connect to your databases over in your private network using Cloudflare Tunnels.

AWS Console

When creating or modifying an instance in the AWS console:

Configure a DB cluster identifier and other settings you wish to customize. Under Settings > Credential settings, note down the Master username and Master password (Aurora only). Under the Connectivity header, ensure Public access is set to Yes. Select an Existing VPC security group that allows public Internet access from 0.0.0.0/0 to the port your database instance is configured to listen on (default: 5432 for PostgreSQL instances). Select Create database.

Warning You must ensure that the VPC security group ↗ associated with your database allows public IPv4 access to your database port. Refer to AWS' database server rules ↗ for details on how to configure rules specific to your RDS or Aurora database.

Retrieve the database endpoint (Aurora)

To retrieve the database endpoint (hostname) for Hyperdrive to connect to:

Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console. Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Under the Endpoints header, note down the Endpoint name with the type Writer and the Port.

Retrieve the database endpoint (RDS PostgreSQL)

For regular RDS instances (non-Aurora), you will need to fetch the endpoint and port of the database:

Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console. Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Under the Connectivity & security header, note down the Endpoint and the Port.

The endpoint will resemble YOUR_DATABASE_NAME.cpuo5rlli58m.AWS_REGION.rds.amazonaws.com and the port will default to 5432 .

2. Create your user

Once your database is created, you will need to create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as. Although you can use the Master username configured during initial database creation, best practice is to create a less privileged user.

To create a new user, log in to the database and use the CREATE ROLE command:

Terminal window # Log in to the database psql postgresql://MASTER_USERNAME:MASTER_PASSWORD@ENDPOINT_NAME:PORT/database_name

Run the following SQL statements:

-- Create a role for Hyperdrive CREATE ROLE hyperdrive; -- Allow Hyperdrive to connect GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE postgres TO hyperdrive; -- Grant database privileges to the hyperdrive role GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE postgres to hyperdrive; -- Create a specific user for Hyperdrive to log in as CREATE ROLE hyperdrive_user LOGIN PASSWORD 'sufficientlyRandomPassword' ; -- Grant this new user the hyperdrive role privileges GRANT hyperdrive to hyperdrive_user;

Refer to AWS' documentation on user roles in PostgreSQL ↗ for more details.

With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default: postgres ), you can now set up Hyperdrive.

3. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install Postgres.js ↗:

Terminal window # Postgres.js 3.4.5 or later is recommended npm install postgres

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:

// filepath: src/index.ts import postgres from "postgres" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive // using the Hyperdrive credentials const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Limit the connections for the Worker request to 5 due to Workers' limits on concurrent external connections max : 5 , // If you are not using array types in your Postgres schema, disable `fetch_types` to avoid an additional round-trip (unnecessary latency) fetch_types : false , } ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result } ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , e . message ) ; return Response . error () ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Note The minimum version of postgres-js required for Hyperdrive is 3.4.5 .

