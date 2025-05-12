AWS RDS and Aurora
Connect Hyperdrive to an AWS RDS or Aurora Postgres database instance.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Postgres or Amazon Aurora database instance.
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.
When creating or modifying an instance in the AWS console:
- Configure a DB cluster identifier and other settings you wish to customize.
- Under Settings > Credential settings, note down the Master username and Master password (Aurora only).
- Under the Connectivity header, ensure Public access is set to Yes.
- Select an Existing VPC security group that allows public Internet access from
0.0.0.0/0to the port your database instance is configured to listen on (default:
5432for PostgreSQL instances).
- Select Create database.
To retrieve the database endpoint (hostname) for Hyperdrive to connect to:
- Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console.
- Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Under the Endpoints header, note down the Endpoint name with the type
Writerand the Port.
For regular RDS instances (non-Aurora), you will need to fetch the endpoint and port of the database:
- Go to Databases view under RDS in the AWS console.
- Select the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Under the Connectivity & security header, note down the Endpoint and the Port.
The endpoint will resemble
YOUR_DATABASE_NAME.cpuo5rlli58m.AWS_REGION.rds.amazonaws.com and the port will default to
5432.
Once your database is created, you will need to create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as. Although you can use the Master username configured during initial database creation, best practice is to create a less privileged user.
To create a new user, log in to the database and use the
CREATE ROLE command:
Run the following SQL statements:
Refer to AWS' documentation on user roles in PostgreSQL ↗ for more details.
With a database user, password, database endpoint (hostname and port) and database name (default:
postgres), you can now set up Hyperdrive.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install Postgres.js ↗:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-