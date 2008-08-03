Bot Management for Enterprise is a paid add-on that provides sophisticated bot protection for your domain. Customers can identify automated traffic, take appropriate action, and view detailed analytics within the dashboard.

This Enterprise product provides the most flexibility to customers by:

Generating a bot score of 1-99 for every request. Scores below 30 are commonly associated with bot traffic.

Allowing customers to take action on this score with WAF custom rules or Workers .

. Allowing customers to view this score in Bot Analytics or Logs.

Enable Bot Management for Enterprise

Bot Management is automatically enabled for Enterprise zones entitled with the add-on.

To enable a Bot Management ↗ trial on Enterprise zones without the Bot Management add-on entitled:

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Select Add Bot Management.

Note If you are not seeing Bot Management enabled on your zone or if you still see Add Bot Management on the Cloudflare dashboard, contact your account team for the proper entitlements.

Block AI bots

To block AI bots:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Select Configure Bot Management. Enable Block AI bots.

Note You can view blocked AI bot traffic via Security Analytics.

Enable AI Labyrinth

The AI Labyrinth adds invisible links on your webpage with specific Nofollow tags to block AI crawlers that do not adhere to the recommended guidelines and crawl without permission. AI crawlers that scrape your website content without permission will be stuck in a maze of never-ending links, and their details are recorded and used by all Cloudflare customers who choose to block AI bots.

These links do not impact your search engine optimization (SEO) or your website's appearance, and are only seen by bots. AI bots that respect no-crawl instructions will safely ignore this honeypot.

To enable AI Labyrinth:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Select Configure Bot Management. Enable AI Labyrinth.

Setup

For more guidance on setup, refer to your Customer Success Manager.