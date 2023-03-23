Cloudflare Docs
  assert

The assert module in Node.js provides a number of useful assertions that are useful when building tests.

import {
  strictEqual,
  deepStrictEqual,
  ok,
  doesNotReject,

} from 'node:assert';



strictEqual(1, 1); // ok!

strictEqual(1, "1"); // fails! throws AssertionError



deepStrictEqual({ a: { b: 1 }}, { a: { b: 1 }});// ok!

deepStrictEqual({ a: { b: 1 }}, { a: { b: 2 }});// fails! throws AssertionError



ok(true); // ok!

ok(false); // fails! throws AssertionError



await doesNotReject(async () => {}); // ok!

await doesNotReject(async () => { throw new Error('boom') }); // fails! throws AssertionError

Refer to the Node.js documentation for assert for more information.