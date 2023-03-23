assert
The
assert module in Node.js provides a number of useful assertions that are useful when building tests.
import { strictEqual, deepStrictEqual, ok, doesNotReject,
} from 'node:assert';
strictEqual(1, 1); // ok!
strictEqual(1, "1"); // fails! throws AssertionError
deepStrictEqual({ a: { b: 1 }}, { a: { b: 1 }});// ok!
deepStrictEqual({ a: { b: 1 }}, { a: { b: 2 }});// fails! throws AssertionError
ok(true); // ok!
ok(false); // fails! throws AssertionError
await doesNotReject(async () => {}); // ok!
await doesNotReject(async () => { throw new Error('boom') }); // fails! throws AssertionError
Refer to the Node.js documentation for
assert for more information.