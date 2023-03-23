assert

The assert module in Node.js provides a number of useful assertions that are useful when building tests.

import { strictEqual , deepStrictEqual , ok , doesNotReject , } from 'node:assert' ; strictEqual ( 1 , 1 ) ; strictEqual ( 1 , "1" ) ; deepStrictEqual ( { a : { b : 1 } } , { a : { b : 1 } } ) ; deepStrictEqual ( { a : { b : 1 } } , { a : { b : 2 } } ) ; ok ( true ) ; ok ( false ) ; await doesNotReject ( async ( ) => { } ) ; await doesNotReject ( async ( ) => { throw new Error ( 'boom' ) } ) ;

In the Workers implementation of assert , all assertions run in, what Node.js calls, the strict assertion mode. In strict assertion mode, non-strict methods behave like their corresponding strict methods. For example, deepEqual() will behave like deepStrictEqual() .