Always Use HTTPS Enable Always Use HTTPS feature. If enabled, any http:// URL is converted to https:// through a 301 redirect.



If this option does not appear, you do not have an active Edge Certificate. All

Auto Minify Indicate which file extensions to minify automatically. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Automatic HTTPS Rewrites Turn on or off Automatic HTTPS Rewrites. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Browser Cache TTL Control how long resources cached by client browsers remain valid. The Cloudflare dashboard and the API both prohibit setting Browser Cache TTL to 0 for non-Enterprise domains. All

Browser Integrity Check Inspect the visitor’s browser for headers commonly associated with spammers and certain bots. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Bypass Cache on Cookie Bypass cache and fetch resources from the origin server if a regular expression matches against a cookie name present in the request.

If you add both this setting and the Cache On Cookie setting to the same page rule, Cache On Cookie takes precedence over Bypass Cache on Cookie.



Refer to the Additional details to learn about limited regular expression support. Business and Enterprise

Cache By Device Type Separate cached content based on the visitor’s device type. Enterprise

Cache Deception Armor Protect from web cache deception attacks while still allowing static assets to be cached. This setting verifies that the URL’s extension matches the returned Content-Type. All

Cache Key Also referred to as Custom Cache Key.

Control specifically what variables to include when deciding which resources to cache. This allows customers to determine what to cache based on something other than just the URL. Enterprise

Cache Level Apply custom caching based on the option selected:



– Bypass: Cloudflare does not cache.

– No Query String: Delivers resources from cache when there is no query string.

– Ignore Query String: Delivers the same resource to everyone independent of the query string.

– Standard: Caches all static content that has a query string.

– Cache Everything: Treats all content as static and caches all file types beyond the Cloudflare default cached content . Respects cache headers from the origin web server unless Edge Cache TTL is also set in the Page Rule. When combined with an Edge Cache TTL > 0 , Cache Everything removes cookies from the origin web server response. All

Cache on Cookie Apply the Cache Everything option (Cache Level setting) based on a regular expression match against a cookie name.

If you add both this setting and Bypass Cache on Cookie to the same page rule, Cache On Cookie takes precedence over Bypass Cache on Cookie. Business and above

Cache TTL by Status Code Enterprise customers can set cache time-to-live (TTL) based on the response status from the origin web server. Cache TTL refers to the duration of a resource in the Cloudflare network before being marked as stale or discarded from cache. Status codes are returned by a resource’s origin. Setting cache TTL based on response status overrides the default cache behavior (standard caching) for static files and overrides cache instructions sent by the origin web server. To cache non-static assets, set a Cache Level of Cache Everything using a Page Rule. Setting no-store Cache-Control or a low TTL (using max-age / s-maxage ) increases requests to origin web servers and decreases performance. Enterprise

Disable Apps Turn off all active Cloudflare Apps.

Note: This setting will not disable Apps with Workers External link icon Open external link . These apps request permission to add a Worker when you are installing them. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Disable Railgun (deprecated) Turn off the Railgun feature of the Cloudflare Speed app. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . Business and above

Disable Zaraz Turn off Zaraz . To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Edge Cache TTL Specify how long to cache a resource in the Cloudflare global network. Edge Cache TTL is not visible in response headers. All

Email Obfuscation Turn on or off Email Obfuscation. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Forwarding URL Redirects one URL to another using an HTTP 301/302 redirect. Refer to Wildcard matching and referencing . All

Host Header Override Apply a specific host header. You can accomplish the same effect with an origin rule . Enterprise

IP Geolocation Header Cloudflare adds a CF-IPCountry HTTP header containing the country code that corresponds to the visitor. All

Mirage Turn on or off Mirage. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . Pro and above

Opportunistic Encryption Turn on or off the Opportunistic Encryption. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Origin Cache Control Origin Cache Control is enabled by default for Free, Pro, and Business domains and disabled by default for Enterprise domains. All

Origin Error Page Pass-thru Turn on or off Cloudflare error pages generated from issues sent from the origin server. If enabled, this setting triggers error pages issued by the origin. Enterprise

Polish Apply options from the Polish feature of the Cloudflare Speed app. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . Pro and above

Query String Sort Turn on or off the reordering of query strings. When query strings have the same structure, caching improves. Enterprise

Resolve Override Change the origin address to the value specified in this setting. You can accomplish the same effect with an origin rule . Enterprise

Respect Strong ETags Turn on or off byte-for-byte equivalency checks between the Cloudflare cache and the origin server. Enterprise

Response Buffering Turn on or off whether Cloudflare should wait for an entire file from the origin server before forwarding it to the site visitor. By default, Cloudflare sends packets to the client as they arrive from the origin server. Enterprise

Rocket Loader Turn on or off Rocket Loader in the Cloudflare Speed app. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Security Level Control options for the Security Level feature from the Security app. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

Server Side Excludes Turn on or off the Server Side Excludes feature of the Cloudflare Scrape Shield app. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

SSL Control options for the SSL feature of the Edge Certificates tab in the Cloudflare SSL/TLS app. To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule . All

True Client IP Header Turn on or off the True-Client-IP Header feature of the Cloudflare Network app. Enterprise