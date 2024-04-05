Service Bindings — RPC

Service bindings allow one Worker to call into another, without going through a publicly-accessible URL.

You can use Service bindings to create your own internal APIs that your Worker makes available to other Workers. This can be done by extending the built-in WorkerEntrypoint class, and adding your own public methods. These public methods can then be directly called by other Workers on your Cloudflare account that declare a binding to this Worker.

The RPC system in Workers is designed feel as similar as possible to calling a JavaScript function in the same Worker. In most cases, you should be able to write code in the same way you would if everything was in a single Worker. You can also use RPC to communicate between Workers and Durable Objects.

For example, the following Worker implements the public method add(a, b) :

wrangler.toml name = "worker_b" main = "./src/workerB.js"

src/workerB.js import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( ) { return new Response ( "Hello from Worker B" ) ; } add ( a , b ) { return a + b ; } }

Worker A can declare a binding to Worker B:

wrangler.toml name = "worker_a" main = "./src/workerA.js" services = [ { binding = "WORKER_B" , service = "worker_b" } ]

Making it possible for Worker A to call the add() method from Worker B:

src/workerA.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const result = await env . WORKER_B . add ( 1 , 2 ) ; return new Response ( result ) ; } }

You do not need to learn, implement, or think about special protocols to use the RPC system. The client, in this case Worker A, calls Worker B and tells it to execute a specific procedure using specific arguments that the client provides. This is accomplished with standard JavaScript classes.

​​ The WorkerEntrypoint Class

To provide RPC methods from your Worker, you must extend the WorkerEntrypoint class, as shown in the example below:

index.js import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async add ( a , b ) { return a + b ; } }

A new instance of the class is created every time the Worker is called. Note that even though the Worker is implemented as a class, it is still stateless — the class instance only lasts for the duration of the invocation. If you need to persist or coordinate state in Workers, you should use Durable Objects.

​​ Bindings ( env )

The env object is exposed as a class property of the WorkerEntrypoint class.

For example, a Worker that declares a binding to the environment variable GREETING :

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker" [ vars ] GREETING = "Hello"

Can access it by calling this.env.GREETING :

import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { fetch ( ) { return new Response ( "Hello from my-worker" ) ; } async greet ( name ) { return this . env . GREETING + name ; } }

You can use any type of binding this way.

​​ Lifecycle methods ( ctx )

The ctx object is exposed as a class property of the WorkerEntrypoint class.

For example, you can extend the lifetime of the invocation context by calling the waitUntil() method:

import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { fetch ( ) { return new Response ( "Hello from my-worker" ) ; } async signup ( email , name ) { this . ctx . waitUntil ( this . #sendEvent ( "signup" , email ) ) return "Success" ; } async #sendEvent ( eventName , email ) { } }

​​ Named entrypoints

You can also export any number of named WorkerEntrypoint classes from within a single Worker, in addition to the default export. You can then declare a Service binding to a specific named entrypoint.

You can use this to group multiple pieces of compute together. For example, you might create a distinct WorkerEntrypoint for each permission role in your application, and use these to provide role-specific RPC methods:

wrangler.toml name = "todo-app" [ [ d1_databases ] ] binding = "D1" database_name = "todo-app-db" database_id = "<unique-ID-for-your-database>"

import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class AdminEntrypoint extends WorkerEntrypoint { async createUser ( username ) { await this . env . D1 . prepare ( "INSERT INTO users (username) VALUES (?)" ) . bind ( username ) . run ( ) ; } async deleteUser ( username ) { await this . env . D1 . prepare ( "DELETE FROM users WHERE username = ?" ) . bind ( username ) . run ( ) ; } } export class UserEntrypoint extends WorkerEntrypoint { async getTasks ( userId ) { return await this . env . D1 . prepare ( "SELECT title FROM tasks WHERE user_id = ?" ) . bind ( userId ) . all ( ) ; } async createTask ( userId , title ) { await this . env . D1 . prepare ( "INSERT INTO tasks (user_id, title) VALUES (?, ?)" ) . bind ( userId , title ) . run ( ) ; } } export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request , env ) { return new Response ( "Hello from my to do app" ) ; } }

You can then declare a Service binding directly to AdminEntrypoint in another Worker:

wrangler.toml name = "admin-app" [ [ services ] ] binding = "ADMIN" service = "todo-app" entrypoint = "AdminEntrypoint"

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { await env . ADMIN . createUser ( "aNewUser" ) ; return new Response ( "Hello from admin app" ) ; } , } ;

You can learn more about how to configure D1 in the D1 documentation.

You can try out a complete example of this to do app, as well as a Discord bot built with named entrypoints, by cloning the cloudflare/js-rpc-and-entrypoints-demo repository External link icon Open external link from GitHub.

