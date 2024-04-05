Service Bindings — RPC
Service bindings allow one Worker to call into another, without going through a publicly-accessible URL.
You can use Service bindings to create your own internal APIs that your Worker makes available to other Workers. This can be done by extending the built-in
WorkerEntrypoint class, and adding your own public methods. These public methods can then be directly called by other Workers on your Cloudflare account that declare a binding to this Worker.
The RPC system in Workers is designed feel as similar as possible to calling a JavaScript function in the same Worker. In most cases, you should be able to write code in the same way you would if everything was in a single Worker.
Example
For example, if Worker B implements the public method
add(a, b):
wrangler.toml
name = "worker_b"
main = "./src/workerB.js"
src/workerB.js
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";
export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch() { return new Response("Hello from Worker B"); } add(a, b) { return a + b; } }
Worker A can declare a binding to Worker B:
wrangler.toml
name = "worker_a"
main = "./src/workerA.js"
services = [ { binding = "WORKER_B", service = "worker_b" }
]
Making it possible for Worker A to call the
add() method from Worker B:
src/workerA.js
export default { async fetch(request, env) { const result = await env.WORKER_B.add(1, 2); return new Response(result); }
}
You do not need to learn, implement, or think about special protocols to use the RPC system. The client, in this case Worker A, calls Worker B and tells it to execute a specific procedure using specific arguments that the client provides. This is accomplished with standard JavaScript classes.
The
WorkerEntrypoint Class
To provide RPC methods from your Worker, you must extend the
WorkerEntrypoint class, as shown in the example below:
index.js
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";
export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async add(a, b) { return a + b; }
}
A new instance of the class is created every time the Worker is called. Note that even though the Worker is implemented as a class, it is still stateless — the class instance only lasts for the duration of the invocation. If you need to persist or coordinate state in Workers, you should use Durable Objects.
Bindings (
env)
The
env object is exposed as a class property of the
WorkerEntrypoint class.
For example, a Worker that declares a binding to the environment variable
GREETING:
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
[vars]
GREETING = "Hello"
Can access it by calling
this.env.GREETING:
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";
export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { fetch() { return new Response("Hello from my-worker"); }
async greet(name) { return this.env.GREETING + name; }
}
You can use any type of binding this way.
Lifecycle methods (
ctx)
The
ctx object is exposed as a class property of the
WorkerEntrypoint class.
For example, you can extend the lifetime of the invocation context by calling the
waitUntil() method:
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";
export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { fetch() { return new Response("Hello from my-worker"); }
async signup(email, name) { // sendEvent() will continue running, even after this method returns a value to the caller this.ctx.waitUntil(this.#sendEvent("signup", email)) // Perform any other work return "Success"; }
async #sendEvent(eventName, email) { //... }
}
Named entrypoints
You can also export any number of named
WorkerEntrypoint classes from within a single Worker, in addition to the default export. You can then declare a Service binding to a specific named entrypoint.
You can use this to group multiple pieces of compute together. For example, you might create a distinct
WorkerEntrypoint for each permission role in your application, and use these to provide role-specific RPC methods:
wrangler.toml
name = "todo-app"
[[d1_databases]]
binding = "D1"
database_name = "todo-app-db"
database_id = "<unique-ID-for-your-database>"
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";
export class AdminEntrypoint extends WorkerEntrypoint { async createUser(username) { await this.env.D1.prepare("INSERT INTO users (username) VALUES (?)") .bind(username) .run(); }
async deleteUser(username) { await this.env.D1.prepare("DELETE FROM users WHERE username = ?") .bind(username) .run(); }
}
export class UserEntrypoint extends WorkerEntrypoint { async getTasks(userId) { return await this.env.D1.prepare( "SELECT title FROM tasks WHERE user_id = ?" ) .bind(userId) .all(); }
async createTask(userId, title) { await this.env.D1.prepare( "INSERT INTO tasks (user_id, title) VALUES (?, ?)" ) .bind(userId, title) .run(); }
}
export default class extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch(request, env) { return new Response("Hello from my to do app"); }
}
You can then declare a Service binding directly to
AdminEntrypoint in another Worker:
wrangler.toml
name = "admin-app"
[[services]]
binding = "ADMIN"
service = "todo-app"
entrypoint = "AdminEntrypoint"
export default { async fetch(request, env) { await env.ADMIN.createUser("aNewUser"); return new Response("Hello from admin app"); },
};
You can learn more about how to configure D1 in the D1 documentation.
You can try out a complete example of this to do app, as well as a Discord bot built with named entrypoints, by cloning the cloudflare/js-rpc-and-entrypoints-demo repository from GitHub.
Further reading
- Lifecycle: Memory management, resource management, and the lifecycle of RPC stubs.
- Reserved Methods: Reserved methods with special behavior that are treated differently.
- Visibility and Security Model: Which properties are and are not exposed to clients that communicate with your Worker or Durable Object via RPC
- TypeScript: How TypeScript types for your Worker or Durable Object's RPC methods are generated and exposed to clients
- Error handling: How exceptions, stack traces, and logging works with the Workers RPC system.