Getting started with R2

Cloudflare R2 is an object storage solution designed to handle your data and files efficiently. It is ideal for various use cases, such as storing large media files, creating data lakes, or delivering web assets. R2 offers a flexible architecture to suit your needs, all with zero egress fees, meaning you don't have to worry about unexpected costs when moving your data.

