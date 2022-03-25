Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Cloudflare Docs
Bots
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Bots on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Bot Management variables

Bot Management provides access to several new variables within the Firewall expression builder.

  • Bot Score: An integer between 1-99 that indicates Cloudflare’s level of certainty that a request comes from a bot.
  • Verified Bot: A boolean value that is true if the request comes from a good bot, like Google or Bing. Most customers choose to allow this traffic. For more details, see Traffic from known bots .
  • Serves Static Resource: An identifier that matches file extensions for many types of static resources. Use this variable if you send emails that retrieve static images.
  • ja3Hash: A JA3 Fingerprint helps you profile specific SSL/TLS clients across different destination IPs, Ports, and X509 certificates.

These variables are also available as part of the request.cf object via Cloudflare Workers:

  • request.cf.botManagement.score
  • request.cf.botManagement.verifiedBot
  • request.cf.botManagement.staticResource
  • request.cf.botManagement.ja3Hash