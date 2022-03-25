Bot Management variables

Bot Management provides access to several new variables within the Firewall expression builder.

Bot Score : An integer between 1-99 that indicates Cloudflare’s level of certainty that a request comes from a bot.

: An integer between 1-99 that indicates that a request comes from a bot. Verified Bot : A boolean value that is true if the request comes from a good bot, like Google or Bing. Most customers choose to allow this traffic. For more details, see Traffic from known bots .

: A boolean value that is true if the request comes from a good bot, like Google or Bing. Most customers choose to allow this traffic. For more details, see . Serves Static Resource : An identifier that matches file extensions for many types of static resources. Use this variable if you send emails that retrieve static images.

: An identifier that matches for many types of static resources. Use this variable if you send emails that retrieve static images. ja3Hash: A JA3 Fingerprint helps you profile specific SSL/TLS clients across different destination IPs, Ports, and X509 certificates.

These variables are also available as part of the request.cf object via Cloudflare Workers: