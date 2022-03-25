Bot Management variables
Bot Management provides access to several new variables within the Firewall expression builder.
- Bot Score: An integer between 1-99 that indicates Cloudflare’s level of certainty that a request comes from a bot.
- Verified Bot: A boolean value that is true if the request comes from a good bot, like Google or Bing. Most customers choose to allow this traffic. For more details, see Traffic from known bots .
- Serves Static Resource: An identifier that matches file extensions for many types of static resources. Use this variable if you send emails that retrieve static images.
- ja3Hash: A JA3 Fingerprint helps you profile specific SSL/TLS clients across different destination IPs, Ports, and X509 certificates.
These variables are also available as part of the request.cf object via Cloudflare Workers:
request.cf.botManagement.score
request.cf.botManagement.verifiedBot
request.cf.botManagement.staticResource
request.cf.botManagement.ja3Hash