​​ Definition

The first line of text on a page. H1.

​​ Used in

All content types

Overview, How to, Configuration, FAQ, Changelog, Concept, Reference, Tutorial, Navigation

​​ Structure

Structure varies by content type. Visit a content type page to see its corresponding title guidelines. In all cases, do not use gerund phrases.

​​ Subtitles

​​ Definition

The first line of text on a page. H2, H3, etc.

​​ Used in

All content types

Overview, How to, Configuration, FAQ, Changelog, Concept, Reference, Tutorial, Navigation

​​ Structure

Subtitles are verb or noun phrase that describes the sub-pages in the section. If using verb, do not use the gerund. Write “Install Wrangler”, not “Installing Wrangler”.

Subtitles should never be a question (“How do I install Wrangler?”) or a call to action (“Reach out to us if you have a problem”).