Titles
Definition
The first line of text on a page. H1.
Used in
All content types
Overview, How to, Configuration, FAQ, Changelog, Concept, Reference, Tutorial, Navigation
Structure
Structure varies by content type. Visit a content type page to see its corresponding title guidelines. In all cases, do not use gerund phrases.
Subtitles
Definition
The first line of text on a page. H2, H3, etc.
Used in
All content types
Overview, How to, Configuration,cFAQ, Changelog, Concept, Reference, Tutorial, Navigation
Structure
Subtitles are verb or noun phrase that describes the sub-pages in the section. If using verb, do not use the gerund. Write “Install Wrangler”, not “Installing Wrangler”.
Subtitles should never be a question (“How do I install Wrangler?”) or a call to action (“Reach out to us if you have a problem”).