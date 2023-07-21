Titles

The first line of text on a page. H1.

Structure varies by content type. Visit a content type page to see its corresponding title guidelines. In all cases, do not use gerund phrases.

The first line of text on a page. H2, H3, etc.

Subtitles are verb or noun phrase that describes the sub-pages in the section. If using verb, do not use the gerund. Write “Install Wrangler”, not “Installing Wrangler”.

Subtitles should never be a question (“How do I install Wrangler?”) or a call to action (“Reach out to us if you have a problem”).