Lists
There are three types of lists:
- Bulleted lists for unordered items
- Numbered lists for ordered items
- Embedded lists for items within a sentence
Here are some tips when creating lists:
- Keep list items parallel
- Start numbered lists with a command (imperative verb)
- Consistently punctuate by using appropriate sentence + punctuation within the list (periods for full sentences, etc.)
- For numbered lists in markdown, only use 1 as your number. Since markdown auto-creates the numbering, you could get into a situation where you remove a step and the markdown no longer matches the output.
Bullet points
Bullet points help the reader’s eye focus on a list of important elements.
However, as with any other aspect of writing, they should be used mindfully. Below is a list of when you should and should not resort to bullet points.
|❌ Do not use bullet points
|✅ Use bullet points
|To outline processes (prefer numbered lists)
|To list facts
|To explain your reasoning (it is a blog post, not a list of system requirements)
|To list data
|-
|To list options
Bulleted lists
Instructions should be numbered steps and not bullet points. See steps/tasks/procedures for additional information.
Do not punctuate bullet points unless each item is a full sentence.
If bullet point items are followed by a description, use a colon after the heading and capitalize the description. For example,
- Item 1: Description 1
- Item 2: Description 2
For bullet points, try to stick to the “six-pack” rule: no more than six bullets, each made up of six words or less.
Refer to The best way to use bullet points for additional guidance.
Bulleted list checklist
When you find yourself creating a list of bullet points, go through this checklist:
- Do all bullet points belong together?
- Check that all the elements in the list are logically connected.
- Do I have more three or more bullet points, but less than six?
- Readers get lost when reading long lists; at the same time, if you have less than three elements to list, is it necessary to use bullet points?
- Are all bullet points shorter than three lines of text?
- Bullet points should not be used as section headers. If you have excessively long bullet points, consider breaking up the list into several subsections.
- Is punctuation consistent?
- End all elements of a bulleted list with a period if each element is a full sentence; do not add any punctuation if you are just listing nouns or parameters.
- Do all bullet points start with the most important word we want the reader to remember?
- Make sure the “head” of your bullet point is not hiding after a long circumlocution.
- Do all bullet points start with the same part of speech?
- If your bullet points start with verbs, make sure all verbs are in the same mood/tense.